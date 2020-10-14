Last week, Sophie Turner shared a photo of the Jonas Brothers frontman's new arm tattoos

Joe Jonas Debuts New Neck Tattoo and Fans Think the Ink Is Inspired by Wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has some (more) new ink!

The singer, 31, shared on his Instagram Story Tuesday a photo of a new tattoo courtesy of Los Angeles tattoo artist NAL.

The black-and-white art is on the back of Jonas' neck and features a keyhole with a woman's eye peering through.

Some fans mused in the comments section of NAL's post that the eye looks like it belongs to Jonas' wife Sophie Turner. Others pointed out that the style was similar to his recently-debuted arm tattoos.

Last week, Turner, 24, shared a photo of the Jonas Brothers frontman rocking hot pink hair and showing off three new tattoos on his left forearm. The three circular tattoos feature a woman's face that appear to be modeled after the art of Piero Fornasetti.

Image zoom Joe Jonas

The new ink joins several other tattoos for Jonas.

Last summer, he and Turner got matching tattoos in honor of their dog Waldo, who tragically died when he was hit by a car.

“R.I.P. my little angel,” Jonas wrote on Instagram at the time, while Turner shared on her Instagram Story, “I miss you, Waldo. Rest in peace my little baby.”

Jonas and Turner welcomed their first child together, daughter Willa, on July 22.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Last month, the couple was spotted out and about for the first time since Willa's birth. Jonas and Turner were photographed holding hands while walking around their Los Angeles neighborhood.

While the Game of Thrones star kept her growing baby bump under wraps for most of her pregnancy, the actress recently shared several snapshots on Instagram of her pregnancy journey.

Two of the photos show Turner wearing a bikini and enjoying the summer sun, while in another, she wears pink and white striped pajamas as Jonas touches her belly.

Image zoom Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Kevin Mazur/Getty

The new parents recreated a hilarious scene from last week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Kylie Jenner sings about getting wasted to sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In a video originally shared on Jonas' Tik Tok, the duo lounge on their couch in sweatpants. Turner takes on the role of Jenner for the skit, using a water bottle instead of tequila, and Jonas munches on some frozen yogurt as he acts out Kardashian's part.