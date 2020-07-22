Joe Giudice on Daughter Gia's Nose Job: 'Whatever Makes Her Happy'

Gia Giudice revealed on Instagram last week that she was swollen from a recent rhinoplasty procedure

Joe Giudice has spoken out about his daughter Gia’s recent nose job, which she revealed on Instagram last week.

"She looked beautiful before — whatever makes her happy," he told Extra of his eldest daughter.

Gia, 19, posted Friday that she recently had plastic surgery on her nose, a feature that she said she has been insecure with for some time.

Sharing a photo of herself with mom Teresa Giudice, Gia wrote on Instagram, "yes I got a nose job. yes I’m swollen."

"[T]hank you so much @drtobiasnyc I’m absolutely in love with it😍" she continued. "I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!!"

Teresa shared the same photo on Friday, and while she didn't mention her daughter's recent surgery, she wrote in the caption, "My first born I adore 🥰 you ❤️."

Joe, 48, has been separated from Gia and his three other daughters, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10, since moving to Italy following his release from ICE custody late last year.

In June, Gia shared a sweet Father's Day tribute in honor of her dad, uncle and grandfather, Giacinto Gorga, who died in April.

"happy Father’s Day to the most amazing people in my life and souls who keep me going every single day!" Gia wrote in the sentimental post. "Dad thank you for showing me how to show strength, Nonno thank you for always pushing me to be my best self, and Zio Joe thank you for being there when I always need you."