Joe Giudice Compliments Ex Teresa Giudice on Her Recent Breast Augmentation: 'Nice New Boobs'

Friendly exes?

On Thursday, Teresa Giudice shared a preview of her Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion look – a strapless, sequin-embellished Pamella Roland dress featuring a feather skirt – on Instagram, and ex-husband Joe Giudice seemingly approved of the gown’s plunging neckline.

“#rhonjreunion tonight on @bravotv @pamellaroland@mspriscillanyc @jennitips,” the reality star, 47, captioned a close-up glam shot, in which her highlighted hair is styled in loose barrel waves and swept to one side.

“Nice new boobs👍,” Joe, 47, said in a now-deleted comment (in January, Teresa recently revealed on Instagram that she underwent a breast augmentation 10 years after getting her first set of implants).

In the comment section, fans debated over whether the message was meant to be a genuine compliment or a sarcastic jab at his ex-wife.

“Be nice to her! You guys are so cute together. Fight for love,” one Instagram user wrote. While a second person argued, “I’ve never seen him post a nasty comment on her IG since he’s been in Italy — why would he start now…”

RELATED: Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Had a Second Breast Augmentation and Replaced Her Implants

A few hours later, Teresa shared a second photo from the reunion special with host Andy Cohen. And her ex was quick to leave yet another flirty comment.

“Pretty 🔥🌹” Joe wrote under the cute snap.

Image zoom Teresa Giudice/instagram

Despite separating after 20 years of marriage in December 2019, Joe has opened up about his unbreakable bond with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star on several occasions.

“We all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things in our past. I want to lend my experiences to help fix them before it can lead to mistakes, you are not alone never waste time in anger or regrets when you can be fixing the underlying problem!” the “Sipandenjoysio” podcaster wrote on Instagram last week.

He continued: “Let’s face it aren’t you tired of hearing how perfect 👌 some relationships are! #fact @teresagiudice and I were not perfect but we do have ❤️ and ✊ for each other #oldschool!”

Image zoom Teresa and Joe Giudice Joe Giudice/Instagram

RELATED: From Housewives to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice’s Emotional Journey to Separation

Last week, Joe shared a video montage starring Teresa and their four daughters (Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11).

“Teresa and I share a bond that can never be broken,” he wrote alongside the clip. “We have both been through something that has brought so much hurt and heartache into our lives, for this is something that I must live for rest of my life. We are both strong, we are both survivors and only want best for our daughters. No matter what past is done.”

“We want to go forward to teach girls all marriages do not end in hate. Love is real and co-parenting is possible,” he added. “Our daughters are always loved by both of us and now it’s time to start new chapter in our lives!”