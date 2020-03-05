Joe Giudice Dedicates New Chest Tattoo to Daughter Gia: 'What You Do for the Kids You Love'

Joe Giudice is adding to his body art collection.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, revealed he got some fresh ink on his chest Wednesday, proudly showing off the design — a silhouette of an eagle flying beside a mountain, surrounded by a detailed version of the majestic bird — in a series of videos posted onto his Instagram.

“What you do for the kids you love ❤️,” Joe — who shares daughter Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11 with estranged wife Teresa Giudice — captioned one clip.

In the video, Joe dedicates his new ink to his eldest child as a tattoo artist inks the design onto his chest.

“Alright Gia, I just want you to know that I’m doing this because of you,” he says. “This hurts and I hate it.”

Later, in a post featuring the finished results, Joe gave a sweet shoutout to Gia in the accompanying caption

“This is it Gia hope you like it 😘,” he wrote alongside a video of him singing along to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” at the tattoo parlor.

Joe’s new tattoo comes just days after he opened up about his split from Teresa, 47, in a heartfelt Instagram post.

On Saturday, the father of four shared a video montage to The Jonas Brothers’ hit “What A Man Gotta Do” starring his four daughters.

“No matter how much 💯 energy and time I devoted to trying it failed. I did my best and put all efforts into making this a great experience for my family,” Joe wrote in a lengthy caption. “I did try to address issues in the relationship that bothered me throughout the years in return 🎥 portrayed it as Criticism! My key role was to always to be a great father and husband not the 🦹‍♂️ [villain].”

The Bravo star added, “Today I 👀, I can’t allow others to keep lingering toxins and undesirable demands around me. I choose to have a solid foundation with strong and inspiring people around me in 🇮🇹. #inspire #strong #energy #toxicpeople#devote #livingmybestlife #relationshipgoals #italy🇮🇹 🥂 #bestlifenow.”

In the season 10 finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Giudice family was reunited for the first time in nearly four years in Sala Consilina — a town in Salerno, Italy — where Joe has been living as he waits out the final decision in his ongoing deportation case.

The reunion, however, was bittersweet, as he and Teresa finally sat down and decided to go their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. (PEOPLE reported the news exclusively back in December).

“Teresa and I share a bond that can never be broken,” Joe wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “We have both been through something that has brought so much hurt and heartache into our lives, for this is something that I must live for rest of my life. We are both strong, we are both survivors and only want best for our daughters. No matter what past is done.”

“We want to go forward to teach girls all marriages do not end in hate. Love is real and co-parenting is possible,” he added. “Our daughters are always loved by both of us and now it’s time to start new chapter in our lives!”