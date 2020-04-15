Image zoom Netflix

Ever since Tiger King began streaming on Netflix last month, former zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage (a.k.a. Joe Exotic, a.k.a. the Tiger King) has captivated the country.

The polarizing animal trainer, 57, who is imprisoned on a 22-year federal sentence for trying to hire a hitman to kill a rival animal rights activist, Carole Baskin, as well as for other crimes, didn’t just draw attention through his eccentric personality, but also for his one-of-a-kind style. (In fact, many people on Instagram have been recreating his flashy looks, including actor Rob Lowe.) Now, one person has the chance to own a little piece from Maldonado-Passage’s closet, but they’ll have to shell out some cash for it.

One of the Tiger King’s flashy hot pink sequin button-down shirts, which he was seen wearing on the second episode of the hit Netflix docuseries, is currently up for auction on eBay for $650.

“This shirt was purchased directly from GW Zoo (Greater Wynnewood Zoo) that Joe formerly owned. It was purchased directly from Jeff Lowe and was left over from when Joe left the Zoo,” the eBay listing says. “This shirt is guaranteed authentic and is a very rare piece. The zoo has sold off the shirts worn by his backup helpers from the various shows performed at the zoo, but this is the only one of the bunch that was WORN by Joe Exotic himself.”

“The shirt shows a bit of wear near the arm holes at the bottom and looks to be custom tailored to Joe (no tags present),” the listing also says.

According to TMZ, the eBay seller, Vincent Baran, purchased Maldonado-Passage’s pink shirt from The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma for $100 about two weeks ago after seeing it listed on the zoo’s Facebook page (the post appears to now be deleted).

The shirt currently doesn’t have any bids.

Earlier this month, Maldonado-Passage’s husband Dillon Passage, 24, confirmed that the disgraced zookeeper, who is currently in prison serving his 22-year sentence, is aware of the series, though he hasn’t seen it yet.

“He’s in jail, so he can’t necessarily watch it, but once the show dropped he was getting hundreds and hundreds of emails to his jail mail, and he was ecstatic,” Passage told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, adding that his husband is “100 percent” enjoying the spotlight.