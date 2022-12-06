See All 6 of Jodie Turner-Smith's Jaw-Dropping Looks from Hosting the British Fashion Awards

She and husband Joshua Jackson also made a glamorous appearance at an afterparty in coordinating looks

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 6, 2022
Jodie Turner-Smith at The Fashion Awards 2022
Photo: Getty (3)

Jodie Turner-Smith shut it down at the British Fashion Awards on Monday night.

The actress and model didn't wear just one or two looks for fashion's big night in London. She didn't even wear three or four. Turner-Smith made a splash in five (six, if you want to really get specific) different looks throughout the night and into the afterparty.

Each look was unique and made her stand out from the crowd — quite literally as she took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to laud fashion's biggest names.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Jodie Turner-Smith speaks on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England
Getty

Turner-Smith, 36, walked the red carpet in a floaty lime green Gucci gown with green sequin detail. The gown, which had a plunging neckline, caught the wind every time the model turned, giving her a dreamy vibe as she posed for photos. She accessorized with matching green jewelry and heels.

While on stage at the awards, Turner-Smith rotated between a few different looks. She wore a dramatic ruffled Robert Wun in bright white to take the stage at one point. The dress had a tight bodice from her neck to her ankles with oversize ruffle detail framing her. The pristine dress even complemented Turner-Smith's icy white hair color she rocked for the event.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Jodie Turner-Smith speaks on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England
Getty

Another of Turner-Smith's onstage looks was a two-in-one experience. At first, she topped her silver sequin 16Arlington gown with a long white fur coat. However, that look couldn't possibly last — she had to show off the gown!

Once the coat came off, the audience could really see the silver gown, which floated down her body like liquid. The daring dress tied in a neat little bow in front and left a cutout to show off Turner-Smith's impressive abs. Perhaps the most stunning piece of this whole look was her bright red lips that contrasted the shimmery look.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Getty
R: Caption . PHOTO: Getty

Turner-Smith kicked up the glamour with a blue Richard Quinn look that was a real fashion moment. The look began with a sparkly royal blue catsuit — complete with heels and gloves — and Turner-Smith topped it with a voluminous coat in a matching shade. She wore the coat off her shoulders while on stage, allowing the audience to see the black lining, which perfectly tied into her black fascinator. She wore a chunky necklace and earrings to finish off the 'fit.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Jodie Turner-Smith speaks on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England
Getty

The show may have ended after those few outfits, but Turner-Smith hit an afterparty with her husband, Joshua Jackson, in tow, and the two could not have possibly made a sexier or more fashionable pair. For their evening outing, Turner-Smith put on a black lace gown with perfectly placed cutouts. She brought back her white fur coat from the award show for a contrasting look. Jackson also went for a classic black and white color combo, wearing a black suit with a white shirt underneath with the top few buttons undone.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Jodie Turner-Smith speaks on stage during The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England
Getty

Turner-Smith and Jackson, 44, know a thing or two about coordinating fashion. The couple recently had a fashionable outing in Malibu, Calif., in September. While Jackson was dressed down in khakis, a white t-shirt and Gucci sneakers, Turner-Smith wore a pink coordinated suit set in the same color palette. She completed her look with iridescent heels and jewels.

The couple are parents to 2-year-old Janie, their first child together. Their daughter was born in April 2020 just a few short months after PEOPLE confirmed the pair had tied the knot in December 2019.

