Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Behind-the-Scenes Nude Photos from Before the Critics Choice Awards

Jodie Turner-Smith posed with husband Joshua Jackson on a hotel balcony before heading to the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month

Jodie Turner-Smith stripped down alongside her husband, Joshua Jackson, before the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards earlier this month.

The British star, 35, posted a series of Instagram photos on Monday, including ones of herself getting ready for the awards ceremony and posing in only a Bulgari silver headpiece with Jackson — who was wearing a tuxedo — at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

"The cat that got the cream," she captioned the post.

Jodie Turner Smith Credit: Frankie Mark

In one intimate photo, Jackson, 43, can be seen touching his wife's bare behind; in another, she sticks her tongue out as The Affair star grins back at her.

In the comment section, the Dawson's Creek alum responded, "You're talking about me right?, I'm the cat that got the cream…because…wow."

After the photos were taken, Jackson and Turner-Smith looked picture perfect at the Critics Choice Awards, where Jackson was nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television for Dr. Death.

Turner-Smith wore a custom-made teal Gucci gown with cascading skirt, which can be seen in some of the Instagram shots.

Earlier this month, Jackson and Turner-Smith had a sweet exchange on Twitter after the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week.

First, Turner-Smith wrote on her account, "So happy pfw is over so that paparazzi outside my hotel can't catch me looking like s— anymore 🥴."

Jodie Turner Smith Credit: Frankie Mark

Jackson replied to her tweet, playfully writing, "Why are you lying on the twitters. You know you've never looked bad a day in your life."