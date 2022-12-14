Lifestyle Style Jodie Turner-Smith — PEOPLE's Best Dressed Star of 2022 — Describes Her Style: 'Vibrant! Vivacious! Joyful!' The actress delivered a high-fashion fairytale on the red carpet in a string of head-turning looks and ultra-glam beauty moments By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 11:13 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Since her breakout role in 2019's Queen & Slim, Jodie Turner-Smith has been garnering praise for her performances and her red carpet presence. No color is too bold, and no silhouette is too daring for the Gucci ambassador, who describes her style as "vibrant, vivacious and joyful!" With help from her powerhouse styling team Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, Turner-Smith showed that passion for fashion during her first trip to the Venice Film Festival where she celebrated her new film White Noise and her 36th birthday in style, wearing some of her "very favorite looks" for the "bucket-list experience." Below, some of her most show-stopping looks of the year. Sparkle & Shine on Aug. 31 Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald say "We wanted to nod to Jodie's Jamaican heritage — and the Pan-African flag, and Gucci delivered with this beautifully structured custom gown!" Gucci High Jewelry pieces completed the look. "It was important personal red carpet appearance for her on the global stage of the Venice Film Festival (where Turner-Smith attended a red carpet for White Noise). Turner-Smith called the moment "deeply meaningful." PEOPLE's Best-Dressed Stars of 2022, from Florence Pugh to Jodie Turner-Smith G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S on Sept. 4 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty "We love working with emerging Black designers and we're so happy to [have been able to] debut Harbison on the global stage of the Venice Film Festival," stylists Bannerman and McDonald say of this custom design worn to a premiere for The Whale. "The cape and opera gloves exuded classic Hollywood and Jodie carried it with effortless elegance." Boldly Go on Sept. 7 Shutterstock For the AmfAR Venice Gala 2022, Turner-Smith made a grand entrance — on her 36th birthday — in this color-block Christopher John Rogers corset gown. She accessorized the colorful look with blonde hair. She says, "I love treating your hair as a matching — or contrasting! — accessory? It's so. Much. Fun!" Sexy in Sheer on Sept. 29 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty "We knew this Christian Siriano finale dress that had just [been on the runway] two weeks before this event was going to be a big moment!" Bannerman and McDonald of the pleated, draped tulle look they chose for the Albie Awards in N.Y.C. Golden Girl on Oct. 6 Mike Marsland/WireImage "The armor-inspired style of this Balmain Couture gown emulated Jodie's strength and beauty. This was a powerful moment!" say stylists Bannerman and McDonald of the look, worn to the premiere of White Noise during the 66th BFI London Film Festival. Green Dream on Oct. 15 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Turner-Smith wore this bright green Gucci gown with a cerulean feather trim, crystal strass floral embroidery and a black velvet collar to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. Of the look, stylists Bannerman and McDonald say "It's quintessential Jodie: vibrant, confident and elegant." See All 6 of Jodie Turner-Smith's Jaw-Dropping Looks from Hosting the British Fashion Awards Matchy-Matchy on Nov. 1 Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Stylists Bannerman and McDonald say Turner-Smith wore his Ashi Studio "Candelabria" gown to The Independent premiere in N.Y.C "with such confidence, it made it so effortless." In the Lime-Light on Dec. 5 Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Turner-Smith summed up this lime green chiffon gown with ruffles trimmed in sequin embroidery (the first of a handful of looks she wore while hosting the British Fashion Awards) perfectly: "It was a dream!"