Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Show Their Cute Couple Chemistry in J.Crew Holiday Campaign

Jodie Turner-Smith reveals husband Joshua Jackson is an "extravagant gift giver" in the adorable new ad

After appearing in the 1998 J.Crew catalog with his Dawson's Creek co-stars, Joshua Jackson has teamed up with the brand again to share how he and wife actress Jodie Turner-Smith are celebrating the holidays.

In the new campaign video, the couple took a trip down memory lane by looking at Jackson's old J.Crew catalog photos (warning: it's adorable!) before dancing in their holiday pajamas, opening presents (featuring J.Crew's beloved sweaters and accessories, of course!), kissing under a mistletoe and eating cookies.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Little Fires Everywhere actor and the Queen & Slim actress — who welcomed their first baby, a daughter, back in April 2020 — shared their short and sweet message for the holiday season at the end of the clip: "Get together. Get creative."

Jodi Turner-Smith and Joshua Jacksonjodi Credit: J Crew

As part of the campaign, the stars also opened up about some of their favorite holiday traditions not portrayed in the video.

"Tree trimming is big in our house. The bigger the tree, the better," the actor said, adding that "no holiday is complete without colcannon — Irish mashed potatoes with kale and onion."

Turner-Smith, meanwhile, said she "always plans matching pajamas for the holidays."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Credit: J Crew

"Bonus points for ugly sweaters. Not even the dogs are exempt!" she added.

When it comes to presents, Turner-Smith, 35, revealed that her husband, 43, is an "excellent — and one might even say extravagant — gift giver," which works out considering her love language is receiving gifts.

"The best present was the first time he told me he loved me, right before Thanksgiving," she said.

The couple wed in 2019 after first being linked in 2018. Earlier this year, Turner-Smith about their relationship, telling PEOPLE, "I think it's really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving."

"We're so similar in so many ways. We're like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being," she shared.

Jodi Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Credit: J Crew

Turner-Smith added, while laughing, "We high five each other all the time about how great we chose. We're like, 'You did a great job choosing,' and then we're like, 'Yeah, you too.' "

This summer, Jackson revealed the actress was actually the one to propose.

"She asked me, yeah, on New Year's Eve," he confirmed while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."