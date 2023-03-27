Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals the Sweet Words Husband Joshua Jackson Told Her Before Her First Met Gala

In a new interview story for Elle, the Sex Education star relayed the nerve-racking feelings she felt ahead of her Met Gala debut — and how her husband stood by her side and kept her calm

Published on March 27, 2023 01:55 PM
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion"
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith had doubts ahead of her first Met Gala appearance.

In conversation with her Sex Education costar Ncuti Gatwa for Elle, the 36-year-old actress remembered the "imposter syndrome" she felt before making her debut at the high-profile fashion fête, held annually in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

"When I was doing the Met Gala for the first time, I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, I don't ever want to do this.' I didn't feel good," explained Turner-Smith of attending the event last year. "I was not feeling the vibe."

However, she didn't have to face those feelings alone. Her date for the night, husband Joshua Jackson, proved to be a great support system.

"I remember there was this moment where my husband just took me by the hand and said, 'You deserve to be here,'" recalled Turner-Smith.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Once the couple made it onto the carpet, they were a fashionable force to be reckoned with.

It turns out that the Inescapable actor was equally inspired by his wife, particularly when it came to creating their matching Gucci looks.

Jackson, 44, hit the star-studded event in gray trousers and a tailcoat tuxedo jacket, which was a result of his "train envy" from seeing his wife wear extravagant trailing pieces.

"I'm realizing right now what the tails really are for me: I think I had train envy," Jackson told PEOPLE last May, telling to his wife, "I've seen you in all these beautiful gowns with these long trains and I was like, 'I gotta get some of that.'

Meanwhile Turner-Smith, who's an ambassador for the Italian fashion house, opted for a barely-there fringe mini dress and a pleated peach train. She told PEOPLE that her and her beau's looks "kind of ended up existing in the same era."

Their style chemistry is just as organic as their romantic one, as their glam rituals double as quality time.

Turner-Smith noted that she enjoys getting ready with her man "because I love the way that he holds space for me to enjoy myself — like, let me just spread my wings fully, and loves to see me do it."

"I think [Jodie] really enjoys the times that she gets to get the glam done and put on a fabulous dress, and put on all the jewels, and it is so much fun to watch her have that much fun," added the Dawson's Creek alum (who shares a 2-year-old daughter with the actress). "It gives us an opportunity as mom and dad to go have a night out, which is also great."

