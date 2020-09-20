"I literally squeeze right into my hands from my boob,” explained Jodie Turner-Smith, who welcomed her first child with Joshua Jackson earlier this year

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Adding Breast Milk Into Face Serums Has Been 'Revolutionary' for Her Skin

Mom hack!

Jodie Turner-Smith, who welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Jackson in April, recently shared that she’s started incorporating her own breast milk into her beauty routine — and is over the moon about the results!

“Ever since I had my baby, my current beauty secret is that I put breast milk in all of my face serums,” the Queen & Slim actress, 34, shared in a new interview with Vogue.

“My skin is very sensitive, so I use a light cleanser, and then I put on a serum with aloe and breast milk that I literally squeeze right into my hands from my boob,” she added. “I think it’s the lactic acid. I’ve just found that the milk has been revolutionary.”

Image zoom Jodie Turner-Smith and daughter Joshua Jackson/Instagram

As for how life amid the coronavirus pandemic has been going, the actress noted that there have been some advantages to spending so much time at home.

“I had to learn how to breastfeed and how to be a mum—it really worked out for my baby,” she said, going on to share that she hopes that one value she will be able to impart to her daughter is self-confidence.

“That self-­assuredness is what is going to help her navigate life,” she explained. “It’s important to impart to my daughter what is beautiful about her, and about who she comes from and where she comes from, and what is powerful about that.”

In honor of his wife’s birthday earlier this month, Jackson, 42, shared a loving tribute to Turner-Smith, as he reflected on the profound impact she's had on his life.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife," the Little Fires Everywhere actor wrote. "Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world."