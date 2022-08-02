Jodie Sweetin Says She Picked the First Wedding Dress She Tried On: 'It Was Perfect'

Jodie Sweetin didn't have a lot of time to pull her wedding look together, but fortunately, the first dress she tried on was the one.

"I had some amazing dress designers that were like, 'Oh, we'll create something.' And I was like, 'Great, the wedding's in, like, 75 days,'" Sweetin tells PEOPLE of her quick search for the perfect dress to marry her boyfriend of five years, Mescal Wasilewski. The short time frame meant that something custom-made was off the table, so she and her daughters got to work finding a dress off the rack.

Sweetin, 40, ended up at Lili Bridals, per a recommendation from her Fuller House hairstylist Anna Maria Orzano. The bridal shop "lent for Andrea Barber's wedding gown in the Fuller House wedding," Sweetin says, and when she linked up with the shop this time around, they welcomed her in to pick a dress of her own.

Jodie Sweetin Mescal Wasilewski wedding July 30, 2022 Malibu, California Credit: Chris J. Evans

It was Sweetin's daughter Zoie Herpin, 14, who first spotted the dress that would end up as the one. "Zoie was the one that picked it off the rack, and it was the first one I tried on, and it was stunning and gorgeous," Sweetin says. "It was the first dress I tried on and it needed alterations as far as the hem, just because it's long, but everything else was like just a little bit here and there. It was, like, perfect."

The dress has a fitted bodice with thin beaded straps and a sheer lace overlay. The bottom fishtails out into a lace train with a scalloped edge. "It's kind of got a vintage feel to it and a lot of movement," Sweetin tells PEOPLE. "Because the wedding's in a garden and I wanted it to feel a little magical, it's kind of got that feel to it."

Jodie Sweetin Mescal Wasilewski wedding July 30, 2022 Malibu, California Credit: Chris J. Evans

The actress says it was a vibe she was going for with the dress, rather than a specific look. "It was the fit," she says of what really sold her on this dress. "It fit beautifully. It's comfortable. I can sit in it. I'm like, I don't want to be miserable. I don't want to be uncomfortable. And I put it on and I felt gorgeous."

The perfect dress needed the perfect shoes to match, and Sweetin's other daughter, Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, helped pick those. "Bea helped me pick out my shoes. They were the first shoes I tried on. She was, like, being my little shoe presenter because they sent a bunch of shoes here," she shares. The bride-to-be picked Bella Belle shoes with a low heel, knowing the party was outside in the grass. She opted for the Cassie Lace-Up Block Heel Pumps, which are lace and have the same scalloped pattern as the train on her dress.

Wasilewski chose the Black Notch Lapel Tuxedo from Generation Tux, a menswear company founded by George Zimmer, who previously founded Men's Wearhouse. The sleek design was topped off with a light blue tie and pocket square to coordinate with the wedding colors.

mescal wasilewski Credit: Chris J. Evans

It was important to Sweetin to have her daughters heavily involved in her big day, from planning to execution. "They were both there for everything. So they had their say in it, which was important to me," Sweetin says. The girls also served as their mother's bridesmaids, wearing blue dresses that complemented the outdoor motif.

"They're so excited to stand up there with me," Sweetin told PEOPLE of her daughters ahead of the nuptials. "They're getting nails done and all this stuff and they just are so happy to see me happy and they love this little unit that we have. So, they've been very much a part of it."

The ceremony, held in Malibu, California, was also attended by several of Sweetin's TV co-stars, including Barber, John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure. Kelly Rizzo, the wife of late Full House star Bob Saget, was also in attendance.

Jodie Sweetin Mescal Wasilewski wedding July 30, 2022 Malibu, California Credit: Chris J. Evans

"My mom and I were actually talking the other day and she said, of all of this, because we were talking about who's going to make the speech or whatever," the actress explained to PEOPLE. "She said, of all the people, I just know that Bob would be one to give us [a speech] ... He gave a speech at my first wedding, my 13th birthday."

"I can think of all of these big life moments when he made a speech," the actress noted. "But [the cast] will be there. I just kind of tried to keep it small to the original Full House cast that lived in the house, like the core. The Tanner family plus a Gibbler."

Jodie Sweetin Mescal Wasilewski wedding July 30, 2022 Malibu, California Credit: Chris J. Evans

Sweetin and clinical social worker Wasilewski started dating in 2017 while on opposite ends of the country, but Wasilewski eventually relocated to Los Angeles to be with Sweetin in 2020. They've built a life together over the years, culminating in their beautiful backyard wedding.