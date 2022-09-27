Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Hold Hands for Stylish Malibu Dinner Date at Nobu

The couple welcomed their first daughter together, Janie, in April 2020, just months after they wed

By
Published on September 27, 2022 08:33 AM
Jodie Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson squash break-up rumors as they are seen holding hands while arriving for a dinner date at Nobu
Photo: BACKGRID

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson stepped out for a dinner date on Monday at famed restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 44, opted for a casual white T-shirt and khaki trousers — a look he paired with some casual sneakers.

His British actress-model wife, meanwhile, dressed up in a pink two-piece suit with a strategically unbuttoned white button-down. She accessorized her outfit with statement silver necklaces, metallic heels and a studded white handbag.

The couple are parents to two-year-old Janie, their first child together. Their daughter was born in 2020 just a few short months after PEOPLE confirmed the pair had tied the knot in December 2019.

27th Critics’ Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA – 13 Mar 2022
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Turner-Smith, 36, first met Jackson at Usher's 40th birthday party in October 2018, where she said they had a "one-night stand." Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers in May 2021, she joked that the one-night stand had been dragged out. "We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

The Queen & Slim breakout then explained how they met at a party, and how she played hard to get. "First of all, I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that," she said. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

Less than a year later, rumors circulated that the couple were planning to marry, as they were photographed picking up a marriage license. While their engagement wasn't publicized until after they wed, Jackson later revealed that it was his wife that popped the question — not him.

"We were in Nicaragua," he told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith Instagram

Now that they've started a family, Jackson is fully embracing his role as a father. "It's amazing," he told Sirius XM's Jess Cagle in June.

"It's just this amazing thing where all the clichés are true," Jackson said. "I mean, all of them, they're like, 'Oh, you'll never experience love like this.' That's true. And 'You think you're in love with them when they first arrive, but you have no idea how much deeper it gets all the time.' That's absolutely true."

Appearing on the 3rd hour of Today that same month, the Fringe actor gave a sweet shout-out to his baby at home.

"This is the first time my daughter is watching me on TV," he told his costar Christian Slater as he paused the interview. "So if I can just say, 'Hi baby. Daddy loves you. I'll be home tonight!'"

