Joaquin Phoenix Sports Half-Shaved Head at New York Film Festival

Joaquin Phoenix was photographed with a new haircut while promoting his new film C'mon C'mon

Joaquin Phoenix attends the photo call for 'C'mon C'mon' during the 59th New York Film Festival at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on October 04, 2021 in New York City

Joaquin Phoenix attends the photo call for 'C'mon C'mon' during the 59th New York Film Festival at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on October 04, 2021 in New York City

Joaquin Phoenix is rocking a new 'do.

The Joker star, 46, attended the New York Film Festival Tuesday, where he was photographed with a partially shaved head. Phoenix kept the sides of his hair long, while the top was buzzed short. The actor, who is an outspoken vegan, appeared in a black hoodie with the words "Support the Animal Liberation Front" printed on it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actor appeared at NYFF to promote his new film, C'mon C'mon, in which he plays a radio journalist who travels across the country on a roadtrip with his nephew (Woody Norman). The film also stars Gaby Hoffman and Jaboukie Young-White.

During a Q&A for the film Tuesday, Phoenix wore a black beanie, but showed off his half-shaved head while posing for photographs at the event.

The Oscar winner famously goes all-out for his movie roles, and lost 52 pounds to play Arthur Fleck in Joker. The actor told the Associated Press in 2019 that he developed a "disorder" from the major weight loss.

Joaquin Phoenix presents the Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty

"Once you reach the target weight, everything changes," he said at the time. "Like so much of what's difficult is waking up every day and being obsessed over like 0.3 pounds. Right? And you really develop like a disorder. I mean, it's wild."

While he's sporting a more cropped look these days, Phoenix's long hair for Joker in 2019 was summed up by SyFy Wire as a "radically unwashed look" – though he wore a wig for the scene where he dyed his hair green, hair color stylist Kay Georgiou said.

Over the summer, the versatile actor changed his hair again, seemingly balding in photos on set of Disappointment Blvd., another upcoming film.

In the images, Phoenix was seen with gray, thinning hair for his role in the Ari Aster movie, which is described as "an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time."