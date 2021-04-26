Joaquin Phoenix Rewears His Stella McCartney Tux for the Sixth Time at the 2021 Oscars

Joaquin Phoenix is Hollywood's sustainability style star.

As eagle-eyed fans on social media suspected, the actor rewore his Stella McCartney one button black tuxedo and bow tie from last year's 92nd annual Academy Awards to this year's ceremony (where he presented the award for Best Actor to Anthony Hopkins for The Father). The star paired his rewear with classic black Converse sneakers.

Phoenix — who won several awards for his starring role in Todd Phillips' The Joker, including an Oscar for Best Actor — also wore the tuxedo at the 2020 Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the SAG Awards and the BAFTAs, all in the name of sustainable fashion.

"Joaquin phoenix really wore the same suit from last years #oscars KING !!" one fan tweeted during last night's ceremony. "Last year he made a point that he was wearing the same suit to all the different award ceremonies," someone else wrote, adding, "Love to see consumerism taken down a peg."

Last year, McCartney confirmed on Instagram that Phoenix would be rewearing the suit throughout awards season.

"This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet and all of its creatures," the designer wrote alongside a series of photos of the actor. "He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud and honoured to join forces with you Joaquin, keep inspiring and keep shining your light x Stella⁣."

PETA gave their stamp of approval under the post, writing, "This is SO amazing! He is a true winner in the hearts of animals AND humans ?? His dedication to creating a kinder future for all is inspiring EVERYONE to make compassionate changes ??? Thank you for creating a #vegansuit that will shine all award season ✨"

Several fans also applauded the actor and the designer in the comment section: "Exactly❤️Lets call all celebs and brands who will attend Oscars to do the same. Challange to wear a dress second,third time and donate the amount who needs," one person said. While another added, "You two are inspiring ? thank you ???

But a few were quick to point out celebrity wealth and privilege — "Wow just one tux for a whole month what a hero," one Instagram user commented — and former Fox News contributor Megyn Kelly agreed, slamming the three-time Oscar nominee on Twitter for being "out of touch."