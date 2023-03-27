Joanna Krupa's Husband Douglas Nunes Files for Divorce After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

The former couple wed in July 2018 and share 3-year-old daughter Asha-Leigh

Published on March 27, 2023 01:31 PM
Social Compassion In Legislation Hosts "Sunset On Sunset" Event Honoring Animal-Rights Pioneers
Douglas Nunes and Joanna Krupa. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Joanna Krupa and husband Douglas Nunes are going their separate ways.

The pair, who wed in July 2018 and share 3-year-old daughter Asha-Leigh, have split — with Nunes filing for divorce in Los Angeles on March 24, according to papers obtained by PEOPLE.

In the the documents, Nunes cites their separation date at Jan. 2, 2023. He lists "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for divorce.

The businessman, listed on his LinkedIn page as a venture partner at Westerly Winds, is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their daughter. He's also asking the court terminate their ability to award support to Krupa.

As for property, the docs state that "the current nature and extent of the parties' separate, community and quasi-community property is currently unknown" — and therefore, Nunes "reserves his right to amend this Petition in the future, including at the time of trial."

Nunes signed the document on Feb. 10.

Krupa is known for her extensive modeling career, and for her stint on season 2 and 3 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Since 2010, she's served as the head judge on the Polish version of Top Model, and famously competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2009.

This is her second marriage. She was previously wed to businessman Romain Zago, their 2013 nuptials playing out on RHOM's third season.

They divorced in 2017. "Joanna and Romain remain grateful for the years they spent together and wish each other nothing but continued happiness and success," her attorney, Raymond J. Rafool, told PEOPLE at the time.

On March 25, 2018, Krupa announced her engagement to Nunes on Instagram. "Just another weekend in the Krupa-Nunes household ❤️🐶," she wrote, captioning a photo of her gorgeous ring.

The two said their "I dos" on Aug. 4, 2018, in an intimate ceremony at the Benedictine Abbey in Kraków, Poland.

"We did it!" she wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a photo of her and Nunes in their wedding garb. "It was a very private and small family gathering... wish I could have shared it with all the people that I love."

The Blast was first to report about Nunes' divorce filing.

