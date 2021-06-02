Joanna Gaines Takes a Dip in the Pool Wearing a Cute Gingham Bikini During Anniversary Trip

Joanna Gaines is having some fun in the sun during her anniversary getaway with husband Chip Gaines.

To celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary, Chip, 46, and Joanna, 43, jetted off to Mexico to enjoy some quality couples' time together. Joanna posted a video montage from their vacation on Instagram, set to the tune of "Mexico" by James Taylor, which included an adorable video of herself diving back into a pool.

In the brief clip, the Fixer Upper alum stood in a black-and-white gingham bikini top and high-rise bottoms with her back facing the water, then slowly fell backward to make a big splash into the pool.

Joanna shared another video as she kicked back and lounged in the sunshine, while Chip opted to stay covered in the shade under some umbrellas.

Joanna's vacation recap also included sweet photos of the couple enjoying dinner together, shopping around the local town and exploring the sights.

"18 years. Thankful to be on this adventure with you—happy anniversary @chipgaines ❤️," she captioned the post.

When Chip and Joanna sat own with Oprah Winfrey for a Super Soul special that premiered March 13 on Discovery+, Chip explained that throughout their relationship his wife helped him focus on the most important things in life.

"I was like a dog chasing his tail in a circle, trying to be all the things for all the people and I can just, beyond a shadow of a doubt, quickly say [Joanna] grounded me," he said. "And it's almost like the dog then saw the tennis ball or whatever and calmed down."

091216-chip-joanna-gaines_0.jpg Chip and Joanna Gaines | Credit: Getty Images

"I was just such an idiot and I was just so anxious and so excitable," Chip added.

As for Joanna, Chip has taught her to live in the moment and see the happiness in every day, outside of their routines and responsibilities.

"I'm more operational [and can] click into, like, a robotic mode and just show up and do the thing and forget the why a lot of the times — forget the joy," she explained. "To find the joy in that moment."