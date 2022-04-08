Joanna Gaines' Comfy Sandals Are Finally Back in Stock — but Only for a Limited Time
Joanna Gaines' signature look goes way beyond shiplap and subway tile.
The Magnolia Network founder is known for her casual and timeless sense of style, which, as fans know, applies to interiors and her wardrobe. And one item that Fixer Upper viewers will likely recognize are her go-to flip-flops, Hari Mari's Lagos sandals, which are back for a limited time after being discontinued for several years.
Just like shiplap and subway tile, the flip-flops took off once Gaines featured them on the show. The brand recently resurrected the style after receiving "an insane amount of requests" for the shoes. In addition to making a cameo on the original HGTV Fixer Upper series, she's shared them on Instagram, wearing them around her farm, on visits to Magnolia Market, and while working at project sites.
It's no surprise that the versatile shoes found their way into her closet. The sandals are pretty simple, but they're a bit more elevated than your basic flip-flop. They feature built-in arch support, cushy foam straps, and memory foam padding throughout. The sandals even offer a soft foam strap between your toes to prevent painful rubbing and blisters. And the brand upgraded the leather material, so it's now "buttery soft." And they come in two elegant neutral colors: tan and sand.
Gaines isn't the only one who's worn the Dallas-founded brand. Other celebs, like Zac Efron, Bradley Cooper, Candace Cameron Bure, and Sean Lowe have all been seen wearing Hari Mari flip-flops to the beach and beyond.
The sandals are not a permanent part of Hari Mari's lineup, and they are only back for a limited time. If you're ready to replicate Gaines's casual, effortless style and snag a pair of these comfy shoes, you'll need to act fast.
