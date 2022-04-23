Joanna Gaines Has Worn These Classic and Comfy $60 Sneakers for Almost 10 Years
Joanna Gaines has always shown an affinity toward classics, like subway tile and exposed brick — and the same could be said about her wardrobe.
When the Magnolia Network star isn't wearing her go-to Birkenstock slides or Hunter boots, she's probably wearing her Converse Chuck Taylor All Star shoes. The timeless, comfy sneakers have been around for decades, and Gaines has been sporting them for years. Most recently, she wore them while fixing up her Magnolia Market store for spring.
The designer has kept the shoes in her rotation going all the way back to 2013 when Fixer Upper debuted on HGTV. Since then, she's worn them while working on renovation projects and filming her new Fixer Upper: Welcome Home show. She even put together a matching look with her sister — complete with Converses — to celebrate the opening of Ferny's Plant Shop. And while she always pairs them with denim, they can be styled with everything from casual shorts to pretty sundresses.
The iconic shoes first debuted in 1917 as a high-top style designed for playing basketball. There have been all kinds of iterations over the years, including the canvas low-top style that Gaines wears. Now, the versatile sneaker comes in dozens of colors, and shoppers can get a pair with all kinds of fun features, like a platform bottom for added height, treads inspired by hiking shoes, a breathable knit material for warmer months, and a stretchy back that makes the shoes easy to slip on.
The retro sneakers have earned an allegiance of fans, including tons of A-listers who have worn them on and off the red carpet. Mindy Kaling opted for bright pink while Gigi Hadid recently donned a mustard-y yellow edition.
And further proving their versatility, Timothée Chalamet made a case for wearing the sneakers to formal occasions when he wore the high-top version to the Met Gala last year. Blake Lively pulled off a similar look, styling them with a designer gown, a few months later at a movie premiere.
At Amazon alone, the shoes have earned over 23,000 five-star ratings. And at Nordstrom, they have 1,500 more. Amazon reviewers call them "super comfortable," "always in style," and their "go-to shoe."
If you look closely, you'll notice the pretty gray-ish blue color on the pair that Gaines owns. Take a cue from the stylish television star and get yourself the same, or opt for striking black, summery white, or a peppy green. You simply can't go wrong when it comes to a classic.
