Joanna Gaines Has Worn This Incredibly Comfy Top for Years — and You Can Get the Look for $11

If you take a look at Joanna Gaines' wardrobe, it's pretty similar to her interior design style, teeming with a combination of retro-inspired pieces and classics. Case in point: her latest top.

The Fixer Upper star recently wore a classic baseball T-shirt, also called a raglan shirt, while showing fans how to bake the peanut butter and chocolate pie from her new Magnolia Table, Volume 3 cookbook. The two-tone top feels like a comfortable T-shirt, and it works with all kinds of pieces, like athleisure and elevated staples. And you can get the look with similar styles that start at $11.

Amazon

Buy It! Cottonbell Baseball Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt, $10.68 (orig. $12); amazon.com

Gaines has paired her collection of T-shirts with all kinds of fun pieces over the years, proving just how versatile they can be. She's worn casual shirts with pretty maxi skirts, polished blazers, and cute overalls. And in her new cooking how-to video, she wears her baseball T-shirt with distressed jeans, a half bistro apron, and Converse sneakers.

The raglan top is iconic for its contrasting colors. There's typically one on the body of the shirt and the other reserved for the shoulders and sleeves. And most offer a three-quarter sleeve length, but nowadays, you'll find them in all sleeve lengths. Many come with interesting design details too, like stripes and buttons.

There are thousands of styles available at Amazon, but Cottonbell's quarter sleeve T-shirt is one of the most popular with 1,600 five-star ratings. It comes in 23 color combinations, including a punchy purple and a classic navy that looks like the Magnolia founder's top. Reviewers call it a "great value" and "super soft."

Bingerlily's casual color block T-shirt is another hit with shoppers, racking up 1,500 five-star ratings. The stretchy, lightweight top comes in 20 colors, many of which are offered in a short sleeve length that's perfect for hot summer days. Shoppers who "don't like tight clothing" love this top, and reviewers describe it as their "go-to top" and "very comfortable."

Amazon

Buy It! Bingerlily Casual Color Block ¾ Sleeve T-Shirt, $22.97 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Plus-size shoppers can get the same look with Yskkt's raglan tunic T-shirt that's offered in 14 colors. It features a combination of soft cotton and stretchy spandex, and unlike other styles, this one offers a few colors featuring striped sleeves that make this style even more eye-catching.

Amazon

Buy It! Yskkt Plus Size Raglan ¾ Sleeve Tunic T-Shirt, $26.45;amazon.com

If you're undecided on the color, go for a classic, like black or navy, or get one in your team's colors, and you'll have the perfect thing to throw on next time you go out to watch a game. You can also take a cue from Gaines and grab a few. The Magnolia founder liked her baseball T-shirt so much that she wore it not once, but twice on her cooking show, sporting a navy and white one as well as a gray and white version. Once you've found a versatile top, you can never have too many.

Amazon

Buy It! Decorum Raglan Baseball T-Shirt, $18.55; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Soffe Heathered Baseball T-Shirt, $12.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Next Level Apparel Tri-Blend Raglan T-Shirt, $12.64; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hocosit Raglan Round Neck Henley T-Shirt, $26.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Joe's USA Raglan Baseball T-Shirt, $21.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.