Joanna Gaines Just Wore the Practical Bag Style Loved by Nurses, Parents, and Travelers

Fixer Upper star and Magnolia founder Joanna Gaines is known for embracing and elevating classics, like shiplap and subway tile — and she's doing it again.

The Fixer Upper host brought along a practical yet stylish backpack on her family's recent trip to South Korea that perfectly marries form and function. The ivory purse-like backpack offers plenty of storage while allowing your hands to be free during travels, errand running, and more. And here's the best part: You can get similar styles for less than $50 at Amazon.

Backpack Purses Under $50

Unlike most backpacks, which tend to be bulky, very casual, and designed for school-going kids, Gaines opted for one that's versatile and polished enough to wear to the office. With its top handle and streamlined look, it resembles a fashionable handbag more than a frumpy backpack while still offering plenty of storage and the same hands-free convenience.

And though shoppers can choose from dozens of colors, the classic ivory shade that Gaines sported can be worn with almost any hue or pattern, making it a great choice for those hoping to find a bag they can mix and match with their wardrobe.

Gaines didn't reveal the bag's brand, but you don't have to wait around for that detail to get the look. There are tons of similar styles at Amazon for less than $50, and many come with an impressive number of five-star ratings, like Cluci's leather backpack and shoulder bag.

The convertible bag has racked up 13,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love its lightweight feel, versatility, overall look, and roomy interior. A few nurses left a rave review, saying it was perfect for toting around everything they need for work. Parents too couldn't stop gushing over the bag, calling it an "amazing mom bag" that's ideal for carrying diapers, snacks, a change of clothes, and more.

Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Leather Backpack Purse, $42.29 with coupon (was $49.99); amazon.com

The minimalist find comes in 42 colors, including a white one with brown trim that resembles the one worn by Gaines. And each one comes with a long strap, so you can wear it as a backpack or a shoulder bag. And even better: While this offer lasts, you can use the coupon featured in the product listing to snag it for $42.

Loradi's convertible tote backpack is another versatile style that resembles Gaines's choice. The $23 accessory features a similar shape and open top design, but this one offers convertible straps, allowing it to be used as a backpack, handbag, shoulder bag, and crossbody. It also comes with pockets on the front, back, and interior — all the more space to store keys and other small accessories.

Amazon

Buy It! Loradi Convertible Laptop Tote Backpack, $22.99; amazon.com

This one is also beloved by parents who call it a "classier" diaper bag and describe it as sturdy, stylish, and incredibly functional. Other owners love it for traveling and commuting to the office, and appreciate its large size and many compartments.

There are hundreds of elevated backpacks available on Amazon in a variety of colors, sizes, and designs, and they're all great for upcoming spring travel plans, days at the playground, or hectic commutes to the office. Start your shopping there, or stick to one of these under-$50 styles if you want to get the look on a budget.

Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Leather Backpack Purse Bag, $42.31 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Missnine Canvas Convertible Backpack Purse, $30.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Asdssry Waterproof Shoulder Bag Backpack, $31.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.