"I pledge to donate 50 percent of my income for the remainder of 2020 to organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement," the supermodel said on Instagram

Supermodel Joan Smalls Calls Out Racism in the Fashion Industry: 'We Are Not a Trend'

On Thursday, the Puerto Rican supermodel — who has graced countless magazine covers and worked with top brands including Gucci, Tom Ford and Alexander Wang over the course of her decade-long career — opened up about being cast as the “token black girl” by an industry that “feeds the beast of racism and exclusivity” in an emotional Instagram video.

“Hey guys, there’s a couple things I need to get off my chest,” Smalls, 31, said at the beginning of the five-minute clip, captioned, "We are Not a Trend."

In the video message, Smalls questioned the authenticity of brands, casting agencies and magazines that have supported the Black Lives Matter movement on social media — after customers and celebrity supporters alike called on them to speak up — but “tip toe around the issues” and profit off black culture: "You’re part of the cycle that perpetuates these conscious behaviors."

Reflecting on the seemingly constant flow of racially insensitive and tone-deaf ads, campaigns and editorials, Smalls said the industry has "continually let us down."

And instead of letting racist executives skate by with “damage control” apologies (an industry standard response to backlash) the former Victoria’s Secret angel is holding them accountable and asking for “a real seat at the table" instead.

“We are worthy," she said. "Because we are talented. Because we are unique.”

Despite being one of most sought-after faces of the 2010's — becoming the first-ever Latina model to represent Estée Lauder in 2011, winning the coveted Style Awards "Model of the Year" honor in 2012 and walking in six Victoria's Secret Fashion Shows — Smalls is not exempt from the discrimination that runs rampant within the industry.

"How many times have I been told that my hair was an issue and told to control it? How many times have I had to share campaigns or editorials when I saw my counterparts had the achievements by themselves? It was a constant battle no one saw but one that I lived on a daily basis," the supermodel said, adding that casting directors and stylists often shy away from working with black women, while some fashion photographers believe "there's no need to shoot a black girl."

"I don't need validation from an industry that cast me as the token black girl while ignoring my whole cultural identity," Smalls declared.

Speaking directly to decision-makers within the fashion industry who give a platform to racist creatives, she said, "You feed the beast. The beast of racism and inequality. This is highly complex and unsettling."

The Puerto Rican beauty also thanked the few who "fought" for her success, defying the norm within the industry, despite pressure from the people around them.

"In saying all of this, I call you into action to step up and give back," she concluded. "I pledge to donate 50 percent of my income for the remainder of 2020 to organizations that support the Black Lives Matter movement. I will do my part and I ask the fashion industry to do the same."