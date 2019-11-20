Joan Collins Says Wearing Jeans Is 'Tragic' and 'Terribly Boring:' 'No One Dresses Up Anymore'

Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage

Denim may be timeless, but don’t expect to see Joan Collins wearing jeans – ever.

In an interview with Vogue, the Dynasty actress, 86, put her foot down on denim, revealing she thinks wearing jeans is “tragic.”

“I really hope that people will spend more money on clothes, because nobody dresses up anymore,” the actress, who is the star of Valentino’s holiday campaign, tells the publication. “I find that very sad, because it will be the end of women buying elegant clothes in stores. Everybody’s going to end up in jeans and T-shirts, which I think is tragic.”

Collins went on to explain why she hates the evergreen closet staple. “I hate jeans. I hate them, they’re so unflattering. And I hate jeans with holes in the knees, or holes anywhere.”

T-shirts aren’t Collins style, either.

“I’m not keen on T-shirts with logos, either,” she adds. “I like to be comfortable, but I want to be elegant, too. I don’t really fit in with the L.A. lifestyle, because everyone’s in T-shirts and jeans, and I don’t like that look.”

The British actress has opened up about her dislike for denim before, sharing with Elle UK in 2016 that her travel secret is to “never travel in jeans,” and writing in a personal essay for the Daily Mail in 2010, “I haven’t liked jeans for years – probably because their ubiquity has become terribly boring.”

Ironically, the American Horror Story star created her very own denim line with businessman Philip Green in the early 1980s.

These Joan Collins jeans were made by PhilipGreen !!! they sold quite well#ThrowbackThursday 👯#tightjeans pic.twitter.com/DkBZ0eeZgw — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) October 20, 2016

“I thought it would be interesting because designer jeans were not as common then,” she wrote in her essay for the Daily Mail. “So the Joan Collins Jeans line was launched and off I went to flog them in various department stores in the provinces.”

Now, it’s all sparkles and sequins for Collins, as she stars in Valentino’s holiday collection, featuring the ’80s maximalist dressing she prefers over wearing any type of denim.

“I suppose I just gravitate towards whatever catches my fancy, it’s eclectic,” she tells Vogue of the campaign. “Glamorous, playful, with a bit of sparkle. Sequins! But, of course!”