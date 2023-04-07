Joan Collins, 89, Rocks Sexy YSL Jacket She's Had Since the '80s: '#shoppingmycloset'

Collins wore her Saint Laurent leather jacket in a new photo posted to Instagram

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 7, 2023 04:55 PM
Joan Collins Sports Leather Jacket From the 80s
Photo: Joan Collins/Instagram

Legendary actress, columnist and model Joan Collins is still rocking the clothes she got in the '80s.

In a recent Instagram post from the 89-year-old industry icon, Collins showed off her timeless style while searching for a blooming wisteria tree with her husband, Percy Gibson.

In the cute two-part post, Collins is pictured leaning up against the branch of a tree in oversized sunglasses, gold earrings, a sheer black and white striped shirt, black pants, knee-high boots and her 1980s Saint Laurent leather jacket, which looks brand new.

The second photo in the post shows Gibson underneath the blooming tree they were searching for in jeans and a red, white and blue windbreaker.

She captioned the post, "Looking for the#wisteria which only blooms in the#spring, wearing @ysl jacket from the #80s#shoppingmycloset …wait! Looks like #ahubby found it!"

Fans in the comment section praised the star for her effortless style saying things like, "you look absolutely incredible. The wisteria isn't bad either 👍❤️," "Nobody does it like Joan ❤️," and "Looking Fantastic as always!❤️."

This stylish moment comes after the star sported a leopard swimsuit for Christmas in Beverly Hills, California.

Joan Collins, 89, Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Fun Leopard-Print Swimsuit
Joan Collins/instagram

The actress posted a handful of poolside pics on Instagram with the caption, "Had a terrific #christmasday - 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swimand then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse's- thank you @adambricusseand Evie!"

Attached to the caption were photos of her and her husband enjoying time in the water — where she rocked the leopard one-piece with hexagonal glasses, a big necklace and some matching earrings — along with some cute photos of her with Christmas presents and her friends.

