Joan Collins and Jaclyn Smith Have 'Ladies of the '80s' Reunion at Designer Mark Zunino's Holiday Party

Joan Collins played a leading role in Dynasty while Jaclyn Smith starred in Charlie's Angels during the 1980s

Published on December 20, 2022 08:20 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmZmjzev9V5/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D joancollinsdbe Verified A fabulous Christmas party 🎄🥂🍾🍸 @mark_zunino & @rene_horsch with the beautiful @realjaclynsmith … TV leading ladies of the 80’s! #charliesangels #dynasty #christmas #party #fun #friends #love ❤️ 4h
Photo: Joan Collins/Instagram

Joan Collins and Jaclyn Smith are celebrating the holidays together.

On Tuesday, Collins, 89, shared a photo of herself alongside fellow Hollywood star Smith — both dressed to the nines — at a festive fête hosted by famed designer Mark Zunino.

"A fabulous Christmas party 🎄🥂🍾🍸 @mark_zunino & @rene_horsch with the beautiful @realjaclynsmithTV leading ladies of the 80's!" Collins wrote in the Instagram caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmXEE9FvJR8/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D patrickseanf So much fun at Rene and Mark holiday party last night with two of my closest friends @catherinebach and @realjaclynsmith ❤️❤️ two of the most kind and classy people on the planet❤️ Edited · 1d
Patrick Foley/Instagram

Smith, 77, can also be seen posing alongside friends in another Instagram post shared by one of the party's guests, Barneys New York's resident makeup artist Patrick Foley.

"So much fun at Rene and Mark holiday party last night with two of my closest friends @catherinebach and @realjaclynsmith ❤️❤️ two of the most kind and classy people on the planet❤️," Foley captioned the post.

During the 1980s, Collins and Smith were familiar faces on the small screen, playing leading roles in popular TV shows.

Collins portrayed Alexis Colby on Dynasty, which ran from 1981 to 1989, alongside Catherine Oxenberg, John Forsythe, and Michael Praed.

The British actress continued to work on TV long after Dynasty concluded, having played the mother of a fictional queen of England (Elizabeth Hurley) on The Royals, which premiered in 2015. She was also presented her damehood by then Prince Charles that same year.

Meanwhile, Smith starred in the TV series Charlie's Angels, playing Kelly Garrett. She was the only Angel featured in all five seasons of the show that ran from 1976 to 1981.

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, Smith reflected on how the show changed her – and audiences across America.

"It was groundbreaking. It was about three emotionally and financially independent women. We shot at beautiful locations with fancy fast cars, and they cared about each other, so there was a heart to the show," Smith explained at the time.

"People said we were sexually exploited, but it was a nursery rhyme. We were in a bathing suit at the beach, and if there was a hint of a love scene, it was so proper. I think the producers were smart," she added. "They wanted to bring in that younger audience and did want families to watch together."

