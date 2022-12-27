Joan Collins Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Chic Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Joan Collins enjoyed her Christmas poolside with some fun animal print!

On Monday, the Dynasty actress revealed that she spent the holiday soaking up the sun in a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit and grabbing lunch with friends.

"Had a terrific #christmasday - 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse's- thank you @adambricusse and Evie!" Collins, 89, captioned the post alongside the hashtags "friends," "christmas" and "christmastime."

Joan Collins/instagram

Sporting her hair in an updo with a red lip and nails to match, Collins accessorized her poolside look with oversize black hexagonal-shaped sunglasses, white dangling earrings and a pendant necklace.

Along with a solo shot of her swimsuit, she posted a pic of her in the pool with her husband, Percy Gibson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joan Collins/instagram

In addition, Collins celebrated a Christmas lunch with friends, holding a wine glass in her hand while wearing a white flowy long-sleeve paired with plaid red and green shorts and beige footwear.

The soap opera star also shared a photo of her in pink printed pajamas and glasses opening her Christmas presents that strewn about the room.

Joan Collins/instagram

On Christmas Eve, Collins wished everyone a "wonderful" and "peaceful" Christmas in her Instagram post where she posed in a sparkly silver jacket alongside her husband in front of their tree with the phrase "Let's Sparkle at Christmas!" written across their photo in shimmering red and white.

"Wishing #family #friends and #fans a wonderful and #peaceful #christmas with #love 🎄💫🌠❤️" Collins wrote in the caption.

Last Tuesday, Collins stylishly got into the Christmas spirit with her fellow soap star Jaclyn Smith when the two celebrated the holidays together at a festive fête hosted by famed designer Mark Zunino.

"A fabulous Christmas party 🎄🥂🍾🍸 @mark_zunino & @rene_horsch with the beautiful @realjaclynsmith … TV leading ladies of the 80's!" Collins captioned the post.

Collins portrayed Alexis Colby on Dynasty, which ran from 1981 to 1989, alongside Catherine Oxenberg, John Forsythe and Michael Praed.

Meanwhile, Smith starred in the TV series Charlie's Angels, playing Kelly Garrett. She was the only Angel featured in all five seasons of the show that ran from 1976 to 1981.