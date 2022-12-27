Joan Collins Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Chic Leopard-Print Swimsuit

The Dynasty actress celebrated Christmas by taking a dip in the pool and grabbing lunch with friends

By
Published on December 27, 2022 03:00 PM
Joan Collins, 89, Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Fun Leopard-Print Swimsuit
Photo: Joan Collins/instagram

Joan Collins enjoyed her Christmas poolside with some fun animal print!

On Monday, the Dynasty actress revealed that she spent the holiday soaking up the sun in a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit and grabbing lunch with friends.

"Had a terrific #christmasday - 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse's- thank you @adambricusse and Evie!" Collins, 89, captioned the post alongside the hashtags "friends," "christmas" and "christmastime."

Joan Collins, 89, Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Fun Leopard-Print Swimsuit
Joan Collins/instagram

Sporting her hair in an updo with a red lip and nails to match, Collins accessorized her poolside look with oversize black hexagonal-shaped sunglasses, white dangling earrings and a pendant necklace.

Along with a solo shot of her swimsuit, she posted a pic of her in the pool with her husband, Percy Gibson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joan Collins, 89, Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Fun Leopard-Print Swimsuit
Joan Collins/instagram

In addition, Collins celebrated a Christmas lunch with friends, holding a wine glass in her hand while wearing a white flowy long-sleeve paired with plaid red and green shorts and beige footwear.

The soap opera star also shared a photo of her in pink printed pajamas and glasses opening her Christmas presents that strewn about the room.

Joan Collins, 89, Enjoys 'Terrific' Christmas Day Swim in Fun Leopard-Print Swimsuit
Joan Collins/instagram

On Christmas Eve, Collins wished everyone a "wonderful" and "peaceful" Christmas in her Instagram post where she posed in a sparkly silver jacket alongside her husband in front of their tree with the phrase "Let's Sparkle at Christmas!" written across their photo in shimmering red and white.

"Wishing #family #friends and #fans a wonderful and #peaceful #christmas with #love 🎄💫🌠❤️" Collins wrote in the caption.

Last Tuesday, Collins stylishly got into the Christmas spirit with her fellow soap star Jaclyn Smith when the two celebrated the holidays together at a festive fête hosted by famed designer Mark Zunino.

"A fabulous Christmas party 🎄🥂🍾🍸 @mark_zunino & @rene_horsch with the beautiful @realjaclynsmithTV leading ladies of the 80's!" Collins captioned the post.

Collins portrayed Alexis Colby on Dynasty, which ran from 1981 to 1989, alongside Catherine Oxenberg, John Forsythe and Michael Praed.

Meanwhile, Smith starred in the TV series Charlie's Angels, playing Kelly Garrett. She was the only Angel featured in all five seasons of the show that ran from 1976 to 1981.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmZmjzev9V5/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D joancollinsdbe Verified A fabulous Christmas party 🎄🥂🍾🍸 @mark_zunino & @rene_horsch with the beautiful @realjaclynsmith … TV leading ladies of the 80’s! #charliesangels #dynasty #christmas #party #fun #friends #love ❤️ 4h
Joan Collins and Jaclyn Smith Have 'Ladies of the '80s' Reunion at Designer Mark Zunino's Holiday Party
Kelly Ripa Holiday Card
Kelly Ripa, Hilary Duff, Kate Middleton and More Stars Share Their Adorable Family Holiday Cards
Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton & Christian Bale Take the Red Carpet, Plus Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and More
Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics
Ben Affleck Takes His Son to the Ball Game, Plus Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner and More
Best Christmas Sales Tout
The Best Christmas Sales to Shop from Our Favorite Stores
Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Shines Bright in Gold, Plus Ashanti, Zoe Saldaña, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and More
Justin Theroux Kuma
Justin Theroux Poses with His Pit Bull Kuma, Plus Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jane Goodall and More
Tracee Ellis Ross vacation
Tracee Ellis Ross Goes for a Dip in Jamaica, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos
blake lively christmas cookies
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
kim cattrall
Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton share a joyful moment “sliving” their best lives during the holidays on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022. Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through Jan. 8, 2023.
Paris and Nicky Hilton Go 'Undercover' at Disneyland, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See