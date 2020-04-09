Celebrity Stylist and Top Australian Fashion Editor Jo Ferguson Dead at 46

Image zoom Don Arnold/WireImage

Jo Ferguson, a notable longtime Australian stylist and fashion editor, has died. She was 46.

The Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that her death came after “a long battle with ill health,” which ultimately ended in failure of the kidneys and liver.

“Sadly my inspirational sister Jo passed away defiantly last night, just after midnight,” Jo’s brother, Scott Ferguson, said, according to the outlet.

“I’d hate for her life to simply slip past now as there were deeper issues that should be addressed, if only to help people in similar situations and prevent others from premature death,” he added.

According to the Telegraph, talent manager and publicist Annie Kelly said of Jo, “Despite her health battles, she never lost her wild sense of humor and still had me in tears of laughter when we spoke. I have so many wonderful memories that I will cherish.”

Jo was well-known throughout the fashion industry, having been a fashion editor at Cleo magazine, according to multiple outlets including the Telegraph.

“Jo was always so full of life and fun,” said Cleo‘s former editor-in-chief, Deborah Thomas, the Telegraph reports. “Her enthusiasm, work ethic, friendship and loyalty was second to none. After we both left the magazine, Jo and I would often catch up for lunch at Bambini Trust to check in on each other, share stories and exchange advice about relationships, career and fashion.”

“It was always a pleasure to spend time with Jo as she bubbled over with enthusiasm about life even though more recently she faced many challenges. I am devastated by the loss of a beautiful soul who has tragically left us way too soon,” Thomas added. “A bright light has gone out and Jo will be missed by her many friends and colleagues, who loved her dearly. RIP darling girl.”

Various outlets report that Jo’s health battles were long-fought, and referenced recent posts made to her Facebook page where she kept her friends and followers updated on recent hospital stays.

“It is a painful realization that you have left this journey to begin a new and very beautiful one. Jo has been unwell and her health had failed her,” creative director Alex Zabotto-Bentley captioned a photo of Jo on Facebook Wednesday evening. “You were one of the first faces I met when I moved to Sydney so many years ago and we worked at Elle mag then tumbled through so many years sharing amazing experiences.”

“We have lost you but we have been present with so many adventures and such incredible times that we will hold dear forever. We shared those together as I know many of our friends have too,” he added. “You were style personified and showed everyone how completely fabulous you were always but your sweet, gentle, vulnerable side was always what attracted me … you have always been a sweetheart.”

Jo is survived by her brother and mother, Patricia, according to the Telegraph.