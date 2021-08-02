The Counting On alum lopped her long waist-length hair into a chic lob

Jinger Duggar Chops Her Hair, Refreshes the Color: 'Sometimes You Just Need to Change'

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is rocking a new look.

After growing out her balayaged hair down to the center of her back, Jinger, 27, decided it was time to try something new. The star visited Los Angeles-based hairstylist Taylor Ashleigh, who chopped off what looks to be at least 10 inches of hair and refreshed the color with warm copper highlights.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Sometimes you just need to change the hair up a bit. ☺️," Jinger said on Instagram as she revealed before-and-after photos of her hair.

To show the dramatic difference, Jinger snapped a photo of her hair from behind as she sat in the salon chair before her hairstylist got to work. Then, she took another photo from the same angle so her followers could see how much hair she chopped off.

Jinger Vuolo Credit: Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Jinger's big sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald approved of her new hairstyle. "Love it!!!" she commented.

Her other older sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard agreed. "Cuuuuute!!" she said. The star's sister-in-law Claire Duggar (who is married to Jinger, Jessa and Jill's younger brother Justin) wrote, "

SO beautiful!!! 😃💖."

Jinger Vuolo Credit: Jinger Vuolo/Instagram

Last month, Jinger shared some photos from Felicity's 3rd birthday in an Instagram post documenting the unicorn-themed celebration. The party was complete with a unicorn tablecloth, cake and blow-up sprinkler in the backyard.

"Ahhh how is she already 3 years old?! Happy birthday, sweet Felicity!" Jinger, who also shares 8-month-old daughter Evangeline Jo with husband Jeremy Vuolo, captioned her post.

Felicity's birthday landed just one day after her aunt Jessa welcomed her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald.

"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" Jessa, 28, captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn in a hospital bed on Monday. She revealed on Tuesday that she had given birth to a baby girl named Fern Elliana.

The Duggar family's show, Counting On, was canceled by TLC last month. The network's decision came amid a criminal case involving Jinger and Jessa's brother Josh Duggar, 33. Following an April arrest, Josh pleaded not guilty to charges relating to child pornography. His trial is set for November.