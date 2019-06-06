Bye Bye Brunette! Jinger Duggar Goes Blonde for Summer

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is saying goodbye to brunette and hello to blonde!

Just ahead of summertime, the 25-year-old Counting On star debuted a brighter and lighter hairdo on Thursday, when she revealed that she had gone blonde.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a series of two snaps posted to Instagram, Jinger showed off her new ‘do, which was styled in long waves.

“Decided to go with the blonde balayage this Summer ☺️” she captioned the smiling photos, which were captured in Laredo, Texas. (Balayage is a method of hand painting highlights instead of using traditional foil.)

RELATED: Mommy’s Mini-Me! Jinger Duggar Adorably Twins with 3-Month-Old Daughter Felicity

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jnger (Duggar) Vuolo Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Although she switched up her hair color, Jinger kept her traditional long locks, which the Duggar daughters are known for.

Ahead of Mother’s Day in May, Jinger shared a smiling photo of herself and her mom, Michelle Duggar, who also has long, naturally brunette hair.

“It has been so wonderful having my beautiful mother in town! She is one amazing woman and my hero. I am so blessed to call her mom. 💕” wrote Jinger, who celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mother of one last month.

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Since tying the knot with Jeremy Vuolo in November 2016, Jinger left her family home in Arkansas and relocated to Laredo, Texas, with her husband to help him with his ministry work.

After settling into life in the Lone Star State, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Felicity Nicole, on July 19, 2018.

“God is so kind,” Jeremy said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Both mom and baby are healthy, doing great, and resting well. We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!”

RELATED: Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo with daughter Felicity Courtesy TLC

This past March, the pair announced another exciting change: they are relocating from Texas to Los Angeles!

“In recent days, God has made it overwhelmingly clear to us that he is leading us out of Laredo. Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” they told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”