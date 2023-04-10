Jimin of BTS Reveals the Skincare Product He Always Brings When He Travels: 'Not a Paid Commercial'

"Seriously, this is not a commercial," the Korean singer told Vogue. "My money, my purchase"

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 02:55 PM
Jimin of BTS
Jimin of BTS. Photo: VOGUE/YOUTUBE

Jimin of BTS is opening up about his travel skincare routine.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Korean singer shared the one item he doesn't leave home without.

"There's one thing I always bring with me when I travel," Jimin told the outlet. "Seriously, this is not a commercial. Not a paid commercial. My money, my purchase."

He then revealed what he always brings with him: "It can often get dry in the hotel, so I always bring face masks."

The singer and dancer has a deep love for fashion and beauty. In February, Jimin was announced as Dior's new global brand ambassador.

The 27-year-old shared the "Dynamite" news on Instagram, writing, "So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" He then wrote in Korean, "Honored to be Dior's Global Ambassador! Stay tuned for a lot of things to come!"

On Instagram, the brand noted that Jimin was the perfect pick for the role as he "exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity" of the brand, adding, "As he continues a bond created in 2019 with @MrKimJones, who designed #BTS stage looks, the singer solidifies his friendship with the House more than ever."

Kim Jones, Dior Men's artistic director, previously designed stage looks for Jimin and the six other BTS members — Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook — for the septet's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour over three years ago.

Dior announcing BTS member Jimin as its new global ambassador https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8ij3z4taqzdpqvf/AABSZ1MIqjiFbzX7e9dgrzxoa?dl=0
Jimin. Dior

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Most recently Jimin was named a house ambassador for Tiffany & Co. The jeweler shared a video of the FACE singer on Instagram today, writing, "Gentlemen, start your engines. House ambassador Jimin of BTS is going places in Tiffany HardWear."

In the new ad, Jimin wears the brand's chain-link jewels, joining Zoë Kravitz as new faces for the iconic jeweler.

Dior announcing BTS member Jimin as its new global ambassador https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8ij3z4taqzdpqvf/AABSZ1MIqjiFbzX7e9dgrzxoa?dl=0
Jimin for Dior. Dior

Jimin released his debut solo album FACE last month, and in celebration, he visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform and even taught host Jimmy Fallon some moody dance moves.

He also thanked ARMY — BTS' loyal fanbase — for their support of his solo endeavors and the group as a whole over the years.

Related Articles
Dior announcing BTS member Jimin as its new global ambassador https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8ij3z4taqzdpqvf/AABSZ1MIqjiFbzX7e9dgrzxoa?dl=0
BTS' Jimin Kicks Off 2023 as Dior's New Global Ambassador – See His Moody Campaign!
JUNG KOOK publicity
BTS' Jungkook Turns Up the Heat in Sexy Abs-Baring Photo Shoot as Calvin Klein's New Global Ambassador
V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
BTS Members: Everything to Know About the K-Pop Supergroup
Chris Pine
Chris Pine Celebrates 'Dungeons And Dragons' Premiere, Plus Florence Pugh, Diplo & Idris Elba and More
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Glow Up for His L.A. Premiere, Plus Victoria Justice, Matt Damon and More
Saweetie at Hulu's RapCaviar Presents Red Carpet Event, LA, California - 23 Mar 2023
Saweetie Nails Her Red Carpet Look in L.A., Plus Diplo, Idris Elba, Brett Goldstein and More
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
BTS Makes the World Their Art Gallery with New Google Street View Tour
Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4
Brian Cox Suits Up to Open the London Stock Exchange, Plus Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Fallon and More
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann attend the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.at Crypto.com Arena on March 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Amy Schumer, Lenny Kravitz and More
j-hope
BTS' J-Hope Says Performing as a Solo Artist Is 'Challenging' But 'Fun': 'I Miss My Members'
BTS
BTS Announce Temporary Hiatus to Work on Solo Projects: 'We're Trying to Find Our Identity'
Jin of BTS
BTS' Jin Opens Up About Building Confidence on His Own as Band Takes Break: 'I Can Handle This!'
President Joe Biden records a digital address with the singing group BTS Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House.
BTS Visit White House to Discuss Asian Inclusion and Representation as They Call Music a 'Unifier'
Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend "Nightcap" Season 2 New York Premiere Party at Crosby Street Hotel on June 6, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Brooke Shields' Husband? All About Chris Henchy
Celine Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
Law Roach's Best Styling Moments: From Zendaya to Céline Dion
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
BTS Signs Five Projects with Disney Including Docuseries, Concert Film, Reality Show and More