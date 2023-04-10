Jimin of BTS Reveals the Skincare Product He Always Brings When He Travels: 'Not a Paid Commercial'

Jimin of BTS is opening up about his travel skincare routine.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Korean singer shared the one item he doesn't leave home without.

"There's one thing I always bring with me when I travel," Jimin told the outlet. "Seriously, this is not a commercial. Not a paid commercial. My money, my purchase."

He then revealed what he always brings with him: "It can often get dry in the hotel, so I always bring face masks."

The singer and dancer has a deep love for fashion and beauty. In February, Jimin was announced as Dior's new global brand ambassador.

The 27-year-old shared the "Dynamite" news on Instagram, writing, "So thrilled to start a journey with @Dior!" He then wrote in Korean, "Honored to be Dior's Global Ambassador! Stay tuned for a lot of things to come!"

On Instagram, the brand noted that Jimin was the perfect pick for the role as he "exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity" of the brand, adding, "As he continues a bond created in 2019 with @MrKimJones, who designed #BTS stage looks, the singer solidifies his friendship with the House more than ever."

Kim Jones, Dior Men's artistic director, previously designed stage looks for Jimin and the six other BTS members — Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, V and Jungkook — for the septet's Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour over three years ago.

Jimin. Dior

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Most recently Jimin was named a house ambassador for Tiffany & Co. The jeweler shared a video of the FACE singer on Instagram today, writing, "Gentlemen, start your engines. House ambassador Jimin of BTS is going places in Tiffany HardWear."

In the new ad, Jimin wears the brand's chain-link jewels, joining Zoë Kravitz as new faces for the iconic jeweler.

Jimin for Dior. Dior

Jimin released his debut solo album FACE last month, and in celebration, he visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform and even taught host Jimmy Fallon some moody dance moves.

He also thanked ARMY — BTS' loyal fanbase — for their support of his solo endeavors and the group as a whole over the years.