Jim Parsons Goes Blonde! The Big Bang Theory Star Dyes His Hair: 'I Wanted to Shake Things Up'

The Big Blonde Theroy!

Jim Parsons has added his name to the list of stars changing up their hair while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, bleaching his brown locks to golden blonde recently.

The Emmy winning actor, 47, showed off his major hair change while recording SiriusXM's upcoming Virtual Town Hall with his costars from Netflix's Hollywood: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Patti LuPone, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking, Jeremy Pope, and Holland Taylor.

In a clip from the special — set to air Monday, May 11 at 7:00 pm ET on the satellite radio network's Stars channel (102) — Parsons told host Jess Cagle why he decided to try a new look.

"Quarantine causes changes," joked Parsons.

He went on to explain that he was looking to do something to entertain husband and film producer Todd Spiewak, whom he wed in 2017.

"I wanted to shake things up for the husband, who only has one companion. Now he's got sort of one-and-a-half companions," Parsons teased. "You know, a little new thing to jazz it up."

In Hollywood, Parsons plays a fictionalized version of real-life talent agent Henry Wilson, the man responsible for making actors like Lana Turner and Rock Hudson into stars.

The foul-mouthed, sleazy role is departure from Parson's wholesome Big Bang Theroy character. Specifically, the seven-episode limited series explores how Wilson preyed on his male clients, coercing them into sexual situations and often blackmailing them if they refused.

Parsons also undergoes a physical transformation for the part, wearing a wig with thinning hair, brown contacts, and fake teeth.

"It ended up being an important part of my process," he told New York Magazine, of the hair and makeup look. "I felt, in a wonderful way, not fully myself. That was very helpful, especially with some of the nastier things that I had to do. I felt a nice lack of responsibility. I knew that it wasn’t me."

Ultimately, Parsons thanks Ryan Murphy — who produced the show along with Ian Brennan and Janet Mock — for giving him the chance to try some different with his career.

"He said, 'I’d like to ask you to do something. I promise it’s a character unlike any you’ve played before.' And he was right," Parsons noted. "Working with Ryan, he’s really good about building a sturdy sandbox to try things in, never mind the fact that he has an uncanny ability to match actors to material and roles that most other people, including the actors themselves, would not have seen."

"I didn’t have any hesitation," Parsons said.

Hollywood is currently streaming on Netflix.