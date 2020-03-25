Jim Carrey Says He'll Grow Out His Beard While Social Distancing — and Asks Fans to Join Him

Jim Carrey is using extra time at home to focus on his facial hair.

As millions of Americans adjust to working remotely and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the comedian, 58, announced on Twitter that he wants to “conquer the uncutting edge” of entertainment by growing a beard and documenting it on social media until life goes back to normal.

“Day 1. I’m growing a beard until we all go back to work. I’ll post reg pics so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation,” Carrey wrote on Monday night.

“Normally, I try to stay on the cutting edge of entertainment,” he joked. “Now I shall conquer the uncutting edge. Please join me. #letsgrowtogether”

Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams replied with her own self-isolation plans: “gonna do this with my armpits xx,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“same but legs version,” one social media user said in a reply to both stars. While a third added, “This is why you win the internet.”

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty ; Jim Carrey/Twitter

Carrey’s decision comes after celebrities including Kevin Hart and Jonathan Van Ness shared their hair changes while social distancing.

On Tuesday, Hart, 40, started an Instagram series called “Confessions from the Hart,” where he shares never-before-heard stories about his life and career to keep himself (and his fans) entertained as millions are forced to stay inside during the pandemic.

RELATED: Are There Different Strains? Does Blood Type Matter? Experts Answer the Latest Questions About Coronavirus

“P.S I have always had a s— load of grey hair…I was just a frequent dyer 😂😂😂😂…I’m not working right now so I said F— IT 😂😂😂” the comedian, whose salt and pepper hair and beard were on full-display, added.

Image zoom Kevin Hart / Instagram

“Gray hair don’t care❤️” one Instagram user wrote in the comment section. While another person said, “Just get some of that @revlon hair color spray lol 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

And just a few days prior, the Queer Eye star ditched his signature full beard for a chin patch.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Warns People Not to Cut Bangs Recalling Her DIY Disaster: ‘I’ve Never Gotten Over It’

“This is officer Van Ness 🏳️‍🌈 Don’t try new lewks during quarantine 💗 (I’m shaving this chin thing off now just was aghast at how I look),” Van Ness captioned an Instagram selfie, before debuting his clean-shaven face on Instagram on Tuesday.

As several states around the world shut down non-essential business to contain the virus, some hair salons are closing their doors for the indefinite future, leaving many wondering how they should be maintaining their hair health amid the pandemic.

PEOPLE recently spoke to several hair professionals and compiled a list of ways you can maintain your salon hair color at home.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes ,PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.