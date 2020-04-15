Jill Goodacre's Mom, Famous Sculptor Glenna Goodacre, Dies at 80: 'My Heart Is Completely Broken'

Famous sculptor Glenna Goodacre has died at 80, her son-in-law Harry Connick Jr. announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Goodacre, mom to model Jill Goodacre, created several famous pieces throughout her life, including the Vietnam Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., the Irish Memorial in Philadelphia and the Sacagawea Dollar Coin.

Family members say Goodacre died Monday night of natural causes, according to the Associated Press. She is survived by her husband, two children and five grandchildren.

Image zoom Harry Connick Jr./Instagram

“i write this with a very heavy heart. jill’s mom, glenna goodacre, died last night,” Connick Jr. wrote on Instagram before quoting his wife. “jilly says ‘i lost my mother, hero and best friend today, and my heart is completely broken. she was one of the most celebrated artists of all time, and yet she always said that her greatest pieces were her two children. i will miss her love, laughter, and humor.'”

Connick Jr., who shares three daughters — Charlotte, 17, Kate, 22, and Georgia, 23 — with wife Jill, followed the quote with his own tribute.

“glenna was a great hero of mine, too – she personified strength and resolve,” he captioned the set of photos, which included shots of her sculptures.

“i’ve loved her deeply since i first met her when i was 22,” he continued. “i love you so much, glenna. you will always be a role model to me and, more importantly, to our daughters. you will forever be in my heart. please pray for my jilly and her family.”

Goodacre’s son, Tim, told the AP the late artist was “warm, caring, funny, positive and driven.”

“She loved to encourage and support our adventures in life, especially travel, career and of course, artistic ambition,” he said. “I was fortunate to be her son.”