Jill Duggar Dillard Poses in Swimwear as She Gets Ready for Summer: 'It's Almost That Time of Year'

Jill Duggar Dillard is ready for summer!

The mom of two, 29, posted a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday, modeling some swimwear looks from a small business called ModLi.

In the snaps, Jill is posing around her backyard, soaking up the sun in various floral tankini tops and bottoms.

"💦Swimwear!! It's almost that time of year! 🤗," she captioned the post. She also directed her followers to the brand's site, offering a discount code.

In the comments, Jill told followers that her husband, Derick Dillard, had taken the shots for her.

Responding to one commenter who said she looked "happy and cute," Jill said: "I was looking at my hubby...he makes me smile."

Over the weekend, Jill gave a shoutout to Derick, 32, in another Instagram post, celebrating him for graduating from law school. On her Instagram Stories, she shared a mirror selfie of the pair all dressed up for the University of Arkansas School of Law graduation ceremony.

"Getting ready for graduation! So proud of my man!" she captioned the post.

On his own Instagram page the day prior, Derick, 32, reflected on his education journey, posting a photo from his undergrad graduation 10 years ago.

"My mom reminded me it was exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU's School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law," he began in the lengthy caption before giving a Mother's Day shoutout to his mom and wife Jill, with whom he shares sons Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 3.

"My mom was my biggest supporter during that time, and my wife has helped me make it through law school," he wrote. "I couldn't have done it without either of them, and they both continue to be my biggest supporters. Happy Mother's Day to Jill and my mom!"