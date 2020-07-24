Jill Duggar Models Modest Swimwear (Including Long Swim Leggings and Shorts) in New Instagram Pics

Jill (Duggar) Dillard's devout independent Baptist parents enforced a strict dress code growing up, as documented on their TLC show 19 Kids and Counting

Jill (Duggar) Dillard has found a swimwear brand she feels comfortable promoting.

Earlier this week, the former Counting On star, 29, looked cute and confident modeling swimsuits from what looks to be her backyard in an Instagram post sponsored by modest brand ModLi.

“🏖New Swimwear!! #sponsored 🤗 💦Are you spending a lot of extra time in the water this year? ☀️Pools might not be open yet, but we are enjoying lots of quality family time in the backyard with water play! 💙” the reality star wrote.

Dillard — whose devout independent Baptist parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict modest dress code growing up, as documented on their TLC show 19 Kids and Counting — said she was “so excited” to find the modest apparel retailer because “all of their swimwear is UPF50 and they have so many cute swim & sport clothing options everyone will love!”

Image zoom Jill Duggar/instagram

In two photos, Dillard is wearing a cap-sleeve swim top paired with a printed swim skort. Next, she modeled waterproof leggings, long biker shorts and two swim tanks with tie rushing on both sides.

The post from the mom of two (she shares Samuel Scott, 2, and Israel David, 5, with husband Derick Dillard) garnered a lot of positive comments from fans and followers, saying that they loved the “super cute” styles.

Image zoom Jill Duggar Dillard Jill Duggar/Instagram

“I like modest coverage without being covered head to toe 😁” one person said. And Dillard agreed, responding, "Yeah, I love their options!"

A second Instagram user added, “So cute! I’m so glad to see you coming out of your shell more. Not only are these cute but also super modest.”

In April, the former reality star shared a photo of herself sitting in the driver’s seat of her car next to a tree, which she purchased while shopping solo for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak prompted stay-at-home orders nationwide.

“Got out yesterday to grab a few things BY MYSELF for the first time since this whole #coronaviruspandemic thing and came home with this tree hanging out my window. 😂,” she captioned the selfie, in which she is wearing a white face mask.

“I don’t like to think of myself as an emotional purchaser, but I have to say there was something therapeutic & satisfying about getting a tree🌳,” she continued.