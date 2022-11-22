First Lady Jill Biden Beams as Grandmother of the Bride at Naomi Biden's Wedding — See Her Look

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Biden and her new husband, Peter Neal!

The granddaughter of President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden wed Neal at the White House on Saturday, and Jill looked on as a proud grandmother wearing a monochromatic teal look.

The first lady wore a teal Reem Acra silk chiffon dress with coordinating coat over it for the outdoor ceremony. She continued the monochromatic trend with coordinating gloves as well. She kept her heels neutral, letting the rest of her outfit stand out. She also accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, as did the bride and groom. The president subtly coordinated with his wife in his dark-colored suit and blue tie. The first lady later changed into another Reem Acra look, this one a gold embroidered seafoam dress with Jimmy Choo shoes.

For her ceremony, Naomi chose custom Ralph Lauren. The gown, made of Chantilly lace, featured hand-placed organza petals along the bodice and cascading into the skirt. She paired the dress with a cathedral-length veil made of silk organza with a custom Chantilly lace border and embroidered detailing.

Corbin Gurkin

The private ceremony was held on the South Lawn of the White House, followed by a luncheon for the family and wedding party. The party then moved to the executive mansion for celebration and dancing.

Naomi's wedding provided a day of love for the president and first lady, who told Vogue last year that it's hard for the couple to find that time with how busy their jobs are.

"And so we have to, I think, try a little harder to make time for one another," Jill shared with the magazine. "Even the thing about having dinner together: Sometimes we eat on the balcony; last night we ate in the yellow Oval, upstairs. It's just part of the day that we set apart, and we still light the candles, still have the conversations, still put the phones away."

The president himself recognizes that the two of them have been so busy that they find themselves spending more time apart than they perhaps had before he took office.

"I miss her. I'm really proud of her. But it's not like we can just go off like we used to," he told Vogue. "When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we'd just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other."

Though they do attend plenty of official events together, they prioritize their work — and that includes all the prep work Joe has to put into every appearance.

"And doing major events for me…and for the country. And so I'll find that I'm working on a hell of an important speech and I'm distracted. And then I may not be working on one and I want to go and hang out with her, and she's working on an important speech!" he told Vogue. "Or grading papers. We have to figure out a way—and I mean this sincerely—to be able to steal time for one another. I think that's the deal."

Naomi's ceremony gave the couple a chance to do just that, surrounded by their family and friends.

Corbin Gurkin

Naomi, 28, is a graduate of Columbia Law and the eldest daughter of the president's son Hunter Biden and Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle.

Neal, 25, also studied law and interned for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, as well as at the White House during Barack Obama's presidency.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2021 and later confirmed that they would wed at the White House. Their nuptials marked the first wedding on the White House grounds since 2013, when presidential photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden. It's also the first-ever White House wedding for a grandchild of a sitting president.

The White House told PEOPLE in April that Neal proposed near his childhood home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with a ring that includes the band of his grandmother's engagement ring. Members of their families were there to surprise them after the proposal.