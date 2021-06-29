Twitter users had a lot of thoughts when the First Lady stepped out in April wearing black sheer stockings

Jill Biden Clears Up the Debate on Her 'Very Pretty' Black Tights: 'They Weren't Fishnets'

US First Lady Jill Biden deplanes upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on April 1, 2021.

Dr. Jill Biden is surprised by the amount of buzz surrounding her fashion choices.

In a new interview for Vogue's August 2021 cover story, the First Lady tries to shy away from talking about her style before telling the outlet, "It's kind of surprising, I think, how much commentary is made about what I wear or if I put my hair in a scrunchie."

Dr. Biden said she was particularly confused by the public's reaction to her fishnet tights worn exiting the plane at Andrews Air Force Base on April 1 (pictured above). "It's amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail."

Jill Biden in Vogue Jill Biden | Credit: Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

"And they weren't fishnets. They weren't lace. They were very pretty stockings," she clarified about the look, which got Twitter buzzing with some social media users praising, and others critiquing, the choice.

During the interview, Dr. Biden — who doesn't work with a stylist — also spoke about supporting young, emerging and diverse designers.

Vogue’s August 2021 Cover Star is Dr. Jill Bide Jill Biden | Credit: Annie Leibovitz//Vogue

"I think that's important: You try to lift up other people. I like to choose from a diverse group of designers," she said, adding, "When I was planning my inauguration outfits, that's one of the things I considered."

Her carefully-selected inauguration look was a look that reflected a new era for many Americans as the Trump administration came to an end and President Joe Biden took office. She wore a custom ocean blue Markarian dress and coat ensemble.

The tapered tea-length dress featured a chiffon bodice and a neckline hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals, according to a press release from the New York City-based label. Dr. Biden's matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo heels.

"The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability, the release stated. "The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand finished by O'Neill in her West Village studio."

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden arrive to Biden's inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC From left: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden | Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

Dr. Biden has continued to make thoughtful fashion choices throughout the Biden Administration's time in office. Back in April, the First Lady donned an upcycled navy version of the white Gabriela Hearst dress she wore the night of the inauguration during the president's first address to Congress.

Just like the white dress, federal flowers from every state and territory were included and according to the press release, the repurposed navy garment also included the flower of the District of Columbia.

"The Silk Wool dress ( and mask) was made entirely of existing fabrics," the designer wrote on Instagram. "Made and embroidered in New York. It was originally used to fit the inauguration one. The First Lady requested to salvage for another occasion. Double repurposed. New is not always better."

And earlier this month, the First Lady chose a jacket with the word "LOVE" written across the back in silver embellishment while she and President Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie in Cornwall ahead of the upcoming G-7 Summit.

For the outing, Dr. Biden teamed her polka-dot Brandon Maxwell dress with a black Zadig & Voltaire blazer, featuring studded appliqués on the back that spelled out, "LOVE."

Dr. Biden's ensemble also drew comparisons to a jacket former first lady Melania Trump wore while visiting a detention center holding migrant children, which read "I Really Don't Care. Do U?"