Jill Biden Sends a Message of 'Unity' Through Embellished 'Love' Jacket on U.K. Trip

"I think that we're bringing love from America," Dr. Jill Biden said of her fashion choice

Dr. Jill Biden is sending a clear message with her latest outfit.

The first lady wore a jacket with the word "LOVE" written across the back in silver embellishment while she and President Joe Biden met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie in Cornwall on Thursday, ahead of the upcoming G-7 Summit.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the outing, Dr. Biden teamed her polka-dot Brandon Maxwell dress with a black Zadig & Voltaire blazer, featuring studded appliqués on the back that spelled out, "LOVE."

Dr. Biden's ensemble also drew comparisons to a jacket former first lady Melania Trump wore while visiting a detention center holding migrant children, which read "I Really Don't Care. Do U?"

When asked about her fashion choice, Dr. Biden told reporters, "I think that we're bringing love from America."

Jill Biden blazer Dr. Jill Biden | Credit: Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty

Jill Biden blazer Credit: Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty

"This is a global conference and we are trying to bring unity across the globe and I think it's needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense hope after this year of the pandemic," she added.

Of the time she spent with Johnson's wife, which included a walk on the beach, Dr. Biden later wrote on Twitter, "It was wonderful to spend some time with Carrie Johnson and her son, Wilfred, today. The special relationship continues."

During their time across the pond, the Bidens will also meet Queen Elizabeth during a visit to Windsor Castle on Sunday - which will include a tea.

The visit by the Bidens will be the most high-profile engagement for the Queen since the death of her husband Prince Philip in April.

On Thursday, which marked what would would have been Philip's 100th birthday, Dr. Biden shared a kind message on social media, writing, "We are holding the entire Royal Family in our hearts today, and wishing them peace and comfort."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The Bidens arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday. The focus of their trip is the G-7 meeting taking place over the weekend. The economic summit marks the first face-to-face gathering of leaders from the Group of Seven (Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S.) in two years.