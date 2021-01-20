The First Lady wore a custom dress and coat ensemble by the New York City-based label Markarian

Jill Biden's Inaugural Look Is About 'Trust' and 'Stability,' Designer Says

Dr. Jill Biden has chosen a look that reflects a new era for many Americans as the Trump Administration comes to an end and President Joe Biden takes office on this historic Inauguration Day.

The incoming First Lady of the United States arrived to the inauguration in Washington D.C. on Wednesday wearing a custom ocean blue Markarian dress and coat ensemble.

The tapered tea-length dress features a chiffon bodice and a neckline hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals, according to a press release from the New York City-based label. Dr. Biden's matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo heels.

"The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability," the release states. "The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand finished by O'Neill in her West Village studio."

Markarian designer Alexandra O'Neill, who founded the label in 2017, is "incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment," the statement concludes.

On Tuesday night, for her first appearance in the capital city ahead of this week's inauguration events, Dr. Biden made a statement in a purple dress and coat with a velvet tie from independent designer Jonathan Cohen's upcoming fall / winter 2021 collection. She teamed the look, worn to the solemn ceremony memorializing COVID-19's victims, with purple gloves and a printed face mask.

As WWD speculated, the style choice could "signal Biden's intent to support young fashion talent" and "embrace more sustainable fashion practices" during the next four years. The outlet also noted that Cohen was "early to the upcycle trend" and has been implementing sustainable practices since the inception of his line in 2011.

Cohen posted a photo of the First Lady wearing his design on Instagram, writing, "Waking up with immense pride and gratitude. Here's to a new day. 💜@drbiden in #jonathancohen last night at the COVID memorial."

"It is a true honor to have @drbiden wear Jonathan Cohen as the first family arrives in Washington DC," the California native captioned another photo of Dr. Biden. "I am beyond humbled to play a small part in this future administration .💜"

Cohen is the son of two Mexican immigrants, who immigrated to San Diego to carve out a better life for their family.

Biden will follow the traditional swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol around noon with former presidents, Congress, A-list celeb performers and honors for the military — but the audience will be greatly pared down due to novel coronavirus protections coupled with massive post-insurrection security measures to ward against possible violence following the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Crowds of tourists have been asked to stay away as upwards of 25,000 National Guard soldiers protect the heart of the nation's capital.

At night, the glitz and glamour of black-tie inaugural balls (which will instead be held remotely) will be replaced by a star-studded TV concert special hosted by Tom Hanks and including Bruce Springsteen, Garth Brooks, John Legend and others.

Inaugural events, which start at 10:30 a.m. ET, will stream live on https://BidenInaugural.org/watch and elsewhere online including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch.