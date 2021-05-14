Jill Biden Has a Custom Valentino Bag Featuring a Portrait of Her Dogs, Champ and Major

The first lady has been spotted with the one-of-a-kind accessory during appearances throughout the month

Dr. Jill Biden can now take her German Shepherds, Champ and Major, with her everywhere she goes.

The first lady has been photographed throughout the month carrying a special accessory — a custom Valentino Rockstud handbag adorned with a hand-painted portrait of the Biden pups as well as her first initial, "J."

Dr. Biden donned the tote as she arrived back to the White House alongside President Joe Biden on May 2 after a weekend spent in Wilmington, Delaware (below), and was later seen with it while boarding a plane in Colorado Springs on May 6 (above).

Joe and Jill Biden Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Obsessed with the first lady's custom design? You can order a personalized version for $2,200 on Valentino's website and in select Valentino boutiques (or snag a similar look for less with Modern Picnic's Pet Portrait Tote for $300).

Champ and Major were temporarily relocated back to Delaware after CNN published an article about Major's "biting incident." According to the network, Major had also exhibited more aggressive behavior such as "charging" at the White House security and staff.

President Biden later told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin."

Champ and Major Biden Credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Major, 3, and Champ, 12, were both brought to Biden's family home in Delaware after the incident. At the Delaware residence, Major underwent additional training.

"Yes, both dogs are at the White House," a White House spokesperson confirmed with PEOPLE after photos were released of Major being walked by a handler at the president's Washington, D.C., residence.

Reflecting brand new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which were announced while Biden was flying to West Virginia — the first lady disembarked without a mask, wearing a pink blazer, white dress and pearl necklace.

She was greeted on the tarmac by Mark Shriver, president of Save the Children Action Network, an organization that provides resources to low-income families. Reporters traveling with the first lady noted that Garner, 49 — who serves as an ambassador for Save the Children — showed up to greet Biden in a mask but took it off once she saw that everyone else was going mask-free.

Jill Biden, Jennifer Garner From left: Mark Shriver, Jennifer Garner, Jill Biden | Credit: OLIVER CONTRERA

Upon arriving at Charleston's Capital High School, the group was greeted by a small number of junior ROTC officers, according to reporters. After telling the young officers that her late stepson, Beau, had served in the Army National Guard, Biden joked with them: "I know you just want to see Jennifer Garner."