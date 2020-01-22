Nordstrom Just Marked Down so Much Cute Jewelry from Celeb-Loved Brands

Over the past few years, celebrities have seemed more and more inclined to indulge the rest of us with their affordable accessory habits. While out and about on the gold-gilded streets of Hollywood, stars like Julia Roberts, Blake Lively, and Kylie Jenner are just as likely to have on haute couture as they are a piece of jewelry from well-known brands like BaubleBar, Kendra Scott, and Argento Vivo.

They might also be wearing smaller, more affordable labels that came into the mainstream via Instagram. When headbands from accessories brand Lele Sadoughi and wicker-style bags from Cult Gaia became social media sensations, celebrity fans soon discovered the rest of their offerings along with the rest of us.

If you want to shop some major celeb favorites for even less, Nordstrom just added a bunch of chic and modern styles from these brands and more to its New Markdowns section, meaning the time is nigh for a jewelry and accessories revamp.

Jenny Bird counts Taylor Swift as one of its fans, and you can get a two-pack of its contemporary hoops for up to 50 percent off. Kate Spade has a royal stamp of approval from Kate Middleton, and you can shop several of the brand’s earrings and necklaces for way less right now. Not to mention, pieces from classic crowd-pleasers like AllSaints and Madewell are among the accessories majorly marked down at the moment.

In addition to the plethora of A-lister-adored brands on sale, Nordstrom has jewelry styles that are nearly identical to the expensive versions we’ve seen decorating the arms, ears, and collarbones of celebrities, from chunky gold hoops and playful bright accessories to delicate chains and pendant necklaces great for layering from labels you might not yet know about yet. You’ll even find fringed pieces that will serve as the centerpieces of any outfit and rings that let you create the perfect stacked look.

Shop our favorite celebrity-inspired picks from Nordstrom’s new markdowns below, or check out the entire selection.

Lele Sadoughi Small Paper Lily Drop Earrings

Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Small Paper Lily Drop Earrings, $74.98 (orig. $125); nordstrom.com

Rachel Parcell Cascading Linear Earrings

Buy It! Rachel Parcell Cascading Linear Earrings, $19.49 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com

BaubleBar Laniyah Statement Earrings

Buy It! BaubleBar Laniyah Statement Earrings, $26.40 (orig. $44); nordstrom.com

Kendra Scott Davis Pendant Necklace

Buy It! Kendra Scott Davis Pendant Necklace, $48.98 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Argento Vivo Love Pavé Pendant Necklace

Buy It! Argento Vivo Love Pavé Pendant Necklace, $33.98 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com

Cult Gaia Kennedy Hoop Earrings

Buy It! Cult Gaia Kennedy Hoop Earrings, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Jenny Bird 2-Pack Icon Hoop Earrings

Buy It! Jenny Bird 2-Pack Icon Hoop Earrings, $47.49 (orig. $95); nordstrom.com

Argento Vivo Mirror Charm Short Necklace

Buy It! Argento Vivo Mirror Charm Short Necklace, $38.98 (orig. $78); nordstrom.com

AllSaints Stone Bar Collar Necklace

Buy It! AllSaints Stone Bar Collar Necklace, $118.80 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Kate Spade Stargaze Ear Crawlers

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Stargaze Ear Crawlers, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Kendra Scott Jolie Cocktail Ring

Buy It! Kendra Scott Jolie Cocktail Ring, $43.98 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Madewell 3-Pack Starshine Stud Earring Set

Buy It! Madewell 3-Pack Starshine Stud Earring Set, $17.98 (orig. $36); nordstrom.com

Kendra Scott Kaiden Set of 2 Bracelet Cuffs

Buy It! Kendra Scott Kaiden Set of 2 Bracelet Cuffs, $63.98 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

Kate Spade Reflecting Pools Cluster Stud Earrings

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Reflecting Pools Cluster Stud Earrings, $28.80 (orig. $48); nordstrom.com

AllSaints Double Wrap Leather Bracelet

Buy It! AllSaints Double Wrap Leather Bracelet, $52.80 (orig. $88); nordstrom.com

Versace V-Circle Mesh Strap Watch

Buy It! Versace V-Circle Mesh Strap Watch 38mm, $497.50 (orig. $995); nordstrom.com

