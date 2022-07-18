The country singer shared on Instagram that despite her nerves, the team around her left her "beaming with sunshine"

Jessie James Decker Walks the Runway in Neon Bikini at Her Kittenish Swim Show: 'I Was So Nervous'

Jessie James Decker made a splash at Miami Swim Week.

The singer and fashion designer debuted her new swim collection under her own brand Kittenish on Friday, taking to the catwalk to help show off her designs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She rocked the runway in the neon pink Jensen Bikini Top and Bottom from her line. Both pieces have added flair from a gold chain detail across the stomach and chest. She paired the suit with chunky gold platform heels and dainty jewelry.

"Miami swim week… we did it!!!!!" Decker, 34, wrote on Instagram after the show, which was held at the PARAISO Miami Beach tent. "I am SO proud of these incredible women on the runway and behind the scenes!!! It takes a powerhouse team to do what we accomplished and I pinch myself daily at what @kittenish has become! We are just getting started❤️ Here's to many more milestones!! Let's go girls!"

Kittenish By Jessie James Decker Swim Fashion Show Presented By Klarna At Paraiso Miami Beach - Front Row/Backstage

The swim collection, which includes pieces that start at $18, immediately went on sale on the Kittenish website following the show. Decker shared in a press release that each design is made with vibrant colors and soft fabrics to maximize comfort and style, adding that the swimsuits will make you feel "playful and sporty or low-key when hitting the beach or relaxing poolside."

Decker, who recently opened up about struggling with her mental health, wrote on Instagram over the weekend that she was "so nervous" to walk in her Kittenish show, but the support from the rest of the team and models left her "beaming with sunshine." She added alongside a video of herself strutting the runway on Instagram, "Sometimes ya have to take a deep breath and just go for it even if it scares you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kittenish By Jessie James Decker Swim Fashion Show Presented By Klarna At Paraiso Miami Beach - Front Row/Backstage

In June, Decker shared a candid Instagram post about her mental health, writing that she's been struggling with anxiety and depression. "It's up-and-down," she shared. "There have been really beautiful, amazing moments but also some pretty low lows. The reason why I want to share this is because I think I got to a place where I was trying to hide my vulnerabilities because if I made everything look great all the time it would hide my internal struggles."

Decker, who is married to former NFL player Eric Decker, said she often feels pressure to be "bubbly" and can't understand why she's "constantly in a battle" with the country music industry.

Kittenish By Jessie James Decker Swim Fashion Show Presented By Klarna At Paraiso Miami Beach - Front Row/Backstage

She also wrote that she's been "battling some body image issues," which is no doubt part of her motivation for her swimsuit line. She said in a press release her collection is for everyone to enjoy. When you put on a Kittenish suit, Decker wants you to "feel and look good."