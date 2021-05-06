Jessie James Decker Reveals She 'Treated' Herself to a Breast Augmentation: 'I'm Super Happy'

"After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home," Jessie James Decker explained

Jessie James Decker is getting candid about her decision to go under the knife.

The country singer, 33, revealed on Thursday that she had decided to get a breast augmentation — and that she was "super happy" with the results.

"Treated myself... to new boobies!" she captioned a bikini post, in which the mother of three could be seen seated in front of the mirror while proudly showing off her cleavage.

"After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha! I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it," she explained. "They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back ... plus some."

The "Lights Down Low" singer made sure to end her post by emphasizing that while plastic surgery was the best option for her, it isn't for everyone.

"I feel great; I'm super happy with them and felt like a brand new woman when I was trying on our new @kittenish swim and loving the way they finally filled out the tops like I wanted," she wrote.

"It's not for everybody but it was certainly for me! I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy💗," she continued, adding the playful hashtag "YOLO," which stands for "you only live once."

Decker — who shares sons Forrest Bradley, 3, and Eric Thomas II, 5, plus daughter Vivianne Rose, 7, with husband Eric Decker — has long been open about her body ups and downs over the years.

Opening up about body confidence last June, she admitted that she sometimes feels "insecure" despite losing the weight she had gained during pregnancy.

"I'll be honest I still get insecure when I put a swimsuit on sometimes because of how much loose skin I have from my pregnancies," she captioned a bikini selfie.

"I've had a few breast reduction surgeries and lifts to try to tighten up the skin on my breasts (at one point the skin was so loose from growing to a size G from breastfeeding that I swear they could hit my belly button no joke) but now I have been left with really intense scars all the way around my cleavage that I try to hide out of insecurity," she wrote.