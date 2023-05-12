Jessie James Decker Is Selling More Than 300 Items from Her Closet to 'Give a Second Life to My Clothes'

Jessie James Decker is ready to simplify her life — and she's starting with her closet.

To help kickstart her organizational efforts, Decker, 35, teamed up with Well-Dressed, a female-founded fashion resale brand that hosts exclusive online sales featuring the closets of celebrities and influencers.

"I wanted to partner with Well-Dressed because they're a female-founded business with a great mission to promote sustainability in fashion while also giving back and donating to charity," Decker tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to kind of give a second life to my clothes that have been sitting in my closet!"

Decker contributed more than 300 items from her personal closet for the online sale that's currently underway. She is one of 15 celebrities and influencers participating in the sale that also includes two Bachelor alums, Victoria Fuller and Jen Saviano.

The sale, which ends May 17, includes brands like Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Revolve, Free People, Abercrombie, Madewell, Vince, Mother, and Gucci, among others.

Jessie James Decker. Courtesy of Well-Dressed

Decker gave a sneak peek at what she contributed to the sale. "I'm offering a little bit of everything," the singer says. "There are pieces from my brand Kittenish, as well as so many outfits I've worn on tour and red carpets, from dressy to casual. There's also lots of fun shoes!"

The "I Still Love You" singer also revealed what prompted the sale: "One of my goals for this year is to simplify my life… and my closet. I just went through and found so many amazing pieces that I've worn to shows and events over the years."

The singer adds: "Also, with owning Kittenish I tend to end up with some duplicates, so there are some brand new Kittenish pieces in the sale as well!"

Courtesy of Well-Dressed

And she's not thinking twice about sending pieces packing: "I know my clothes are going to someone as an update to their own wardrobe, and hopefully they keep the trend going!!"

Bonnie Kirby, founder and CEO of Well-Dressed, shared with PEOPLE her favorite pieces from Decker's sale.

Courtesy of Well-Dressed

"We have a black Birkin with gold hardware, a couple of insane pairs of Mach & Machs, a light pink Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie bag, one of the cutest pairs of Golden Goose I've ever seen, and so much Revolve—like, so much," she says. "And Jessie has some AMAZING heels from Azalea Wang that she wore for past stage performances."

Kirby, who started Well-Dressed after seeing the success of pop-up closet sales, is a big advocate of sustainable fashion.

"One human can only wear so many clothes," Kirby says. "We are hoping to promote the idea that if you aren't reaching for something in your own closet, someone else would probably love to have it in theirs."

It was also important to Kirby that her company have a strong charity focus. "We donate a portion of all our proceeds to America's Kids Belong, a national foster care charity," she shares.

"When you shop with Well-Dressed, you can know that your purchase is helping to impact the lives of some of the most vulnerable children in our country."

Kirby adds: "My husband and I adopted our third child so foster care and adoption are causes that are very close to my heart."