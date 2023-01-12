Jessie James Decker Launches Kittenish Basics Collection — and Models with Husband Eric in Sexy Shoot

The new collection, which includes panties, bodysuits, crop t-shirts and sweatshirts, is now live on the Kittenish website

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 12, 2023 04:01 PM
jessie james decker, eric decker
Photo: John Hilin

Jessie James Decker is putting her abs — and husband Eric's — on display for a cheeky new campaign.

The country singer, 34, stripped down for a sexy photoshoot modeling off her new Basics collection for her brand Kittenish. Decker discussed the latest launch with PEOPLE and why she thinks it will be one of her more successful lines. Hint: it has something to do with comfort.

"I truly feel like we specialize in comfort because it's important to me," Decker said. "I like to be comfortable, so I like to make sure the pieces we're creating are comfortable. I like creating pieces that you can wear over and over again and underwear, bras, those basics are a part of our everyday lives."

The new collection — which is live on the Kittenish website — includes panties, bodysuits, crop t-shirts, Kittenish Essentials sweatshirts and sweatpants and socks, among other items.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-james-decker/" data-inlink="true">jessie james decker</a>, eric decker
John Hilin

The Dancing with the Stars alum said in particular, she really likes the thongs in the collection despite being a "granny panty person," but her favorite item is a first-time addition.

"I love our little boy shorts," she said. "This is the first time we've created a true boy short. We've always done the biker shorts, but these boy shorts are so cute and we did these cute cropped, ripped tops to go with them."

Decker can be seen showing off the new items and underwear sets, which come in colors like black, purple and navy, in various photos, and even brought in her husband Eric for some sultry shots. Though she admitted when the time came for the shoot, he was "a little bit shy."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-james-decker/" data-inlink="true">jessie james decker</a>, eric decker
John Hilin

"He has not modeled or been in front of the camera in a really long time," she explained. "You could tell he was a little nervous and a little green. I kept asking him why are you being so shy? Why are you being so uncomfortable? He kept laughing and said, 'because I'm in boxer briefs and there's a room full of people!'"

But she said that joking around and being silly on set with each other helped.

"That's just our relationship. We're just a silly fun couple and we're always making each other laugh," she said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jessie-james-decker/" data-inlink="true">jessie james decker</a>, eric decker
John Hilin

The "I Still Love You" singer — who got to show off different body angles in the shoot — said staying "active and fit" is a priority, but she has also come a long way in prioritizing mental health, especially after "struggling" with body confidence last year.

"For me I was like — you know what, I want to get back to being healthy, eating cleaner, eating better being more active," she said. "Sometimes just writing down your thoughts and your emotions, feel like it kind of takes a weight off you and it's almost like a refresh, reboot, restart. That's what I did."

PHOTO: John Hilin
PHOTO: John Hilin

She said Dancing with the Stars helped play a big role in helping her feel "the best ever," as well as keep her in shape and on track with her workouts.

"My goal is to just continue toning and staying strong. I've been trying some core power yoga lately and I'm really loving that," she said.

As for what comes next for her in 2023, Decker revealed that rest and relaxation are her new priorities.

"We are on this path of simplifying a little bit," she said. "You know last year was a lot. I traveled a lot. I worked a lot. I want to cut down on that quite a bit and be at home a little bit more."

She added that she wants to "work from home a little bit more" and "do more fun adventures with the kids, make more music, and continue creating more amazing collections with my company Kittenish."

