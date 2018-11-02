Jessie James Decker on the Boots You Need for Fall, Motherhood and More

Jessie James Decker has had a very busy fall.

The star, 30, put on her first New York Fashion Week show in September, debuting the latest collection from her Kittenish line, launched a boots capsule with JustFab, went on tour to promote her new book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, and hosted the red carpet at the American Music Awards. Not to mention, she’s a mom of three, and is still breastfeeding her newest child with husband Eric Decker, six-month-old Forrest Bradley. (Can you say shero?)



So how does she do it all? It’s not easy. Decker told PEOPLE while promoting Just Jessie, out now.

“This has been the biggest transition, for sure. Because your infant baby needs so much of your attention. They’re so helpless,” she said. “We’ve got three kids, we’re busy.”

She added, “But I look at Eric all the time and I’m like, ‘I’m so glad we had [Forrest].’ I was holding him and kissing him and looked over and I’m like, ‘Thank you so much for suggesting we have a third.’ I’m so happy!”

We also wanted to know all about her JustFab boot collection, which if you haven’t added to your closet yet, you should. Find out more about the star’s designs in the Q&A below.



Why did you want to launch a boot collection?

I always grew up loving boots and I feel like my fans, friends, family, everyone knows I’m a boots girl. I wear them year round, but when it comes to fall, everyone knows its time for boot weather.

Do you have favorite shoe in the line?

I do. It’s called the Madelina. I’ve been wearing the heck out of it. I wore those today and they’re like, “She does need another pair.” I’ve destroyed them by wearing them so much cause they’re just so cute. [Editor’s note: Shop JJD’s whole capsule here!]

How many pairs of boots do you own?

Oh lord, I don’t even know. I mean, there’s thirty in this collection and I have all of those, so…

Do you have any pieces in your closet you’re already saving for your daughter, Vivianne?

It’s so cute. Every time she comes to my closet, she’s like, “Mommy, when I get bigger can I have dis?” She literally loves everything. I’m like, “Baby you can have everything in this closet when you get older.” But she’s always trying to put dibs on things or she makes me hold her up and she says, “Can I have dose when I get bigger?” I mean, it’s just so cute.

How about your wedding dress?

It’s in the attic somewhere. I mean, that thing was like a cupcake so I’m sure I’ll have some extra tulle she can like put on her dress somewhere!