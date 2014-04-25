Kwaku Alston/E!

Anyone that watches Eric & Jessie knows that Jessie James Decker is a whiz when it comes to doing her own makeup. The 26-year-old country star doesn’t need a glam squad to be camera ready. She does everything herself.

“If I wasn’t doing music I would be a makeup artist,” she tells PEOPLE. “I think the best tip I’ve ever learned is contouring with a really light concealer under the eye around the nose. And then powdering over it immediately. It makes it stay and gives it a natural look.”

Her footballer husband Eric Decker — who has been drafted to the New York Jets and will be moving his family from Nashville to the East Coast — definitely appreciates Jessie’s beauty. But he also has some strong feelings about some of her looks. “He likes a smoky eye. He hates when I over-line my lips, but I love to over-line lips. I like the way it looks on me.” (An FYI for avid Jessie fans: She also says she plans to pick back up her beauty makeup tutorials on YouTube.)

One of the most important steps in her beauty routine? Maintaining her perfectly-arched brows. “I was born with really thick, thick eyebrows. And would get made fun of, and in school people would laugh at me and make fun of my bushy brows. Now I love them. I tweeze them myself. I had them waxed one time and it made me break out so I never went back. I use Anastasia brow pencil and gel — and that’s how I keep the shape.”

And while the new mom may never leaves the house without a full face of makeup — who could forget this photo of her fully glam in the delivery room — she likes to keep it clean and natural at home.

“I keep it very no-makeup whenever I’m home,” she shares. “I love to feel clean. Whenever I was touring and doing shows, the minute I was done I would immediately shower, take off all my makeup and put on my PJs. But of course I do love getting dolled up to go out.”

Image zoom



Jason Merritt/Getty

Jessie also doesn’t rely on a stylist. When she’s heading to a red carpet event, she puts together the look on her own. “One of my favorite red carpet looks of all time was for 2012 CMT Music Awards. I was proud because I got this dress myself and did my own hair and makeup.”

She also steals stuff out of her 22-year-old sister Sydney’s wardrobe. “If we go out and we both like the same thing, we only buy one and just share it because we’re always in each other’s closets. That’s what happens when you live together.”

For now, Jessie is busy enjoying motherhood and promoting her new country album. “It’s been awesome. People have been so amazing and responsive. It just proves that fans are everything. I was just Tweeting and posting on Instagram. I wasn’t able to do a massive promotion for this album, I just had a baby. I honestly had to rely on social media, and the fact that it debuted No. 1 just by social [promotion] shows how great fans are.”