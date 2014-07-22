Jessie James Decker has been very busy this summer with her new baby, new album and new home. But the country singer and Eric & Jessie star (“Eric” being her husband, New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker) managed to squeeze in some time to revisit her makeup tutorial videos for her fans.



If you’ve ever seen an episode of her reality show, you know Decker loves to do her own makeup for events. (Proof: She did her whole beauty look last month for the CMTs!) She released her first tutorial three years ago and finally went back for Round 2. The theme this time: “Kittenish” glam — think smoky cat eyes, a glossy nude lip and lots of bronze.

But before she gets down to the makeup business, Jessie fills everyone in on one of her signature hair styles: the red bandana she loves to tie on her head on those “lazy look” kind of days.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“My mom did this in the ’90s. She’d put a bandana in her hair, cutoff jeans and throw flannel and I just remember looking at her thinking she was the most beautiful supermodel ever,” Decker shares. “She would be walking through the grocery store, men would be looking at her left and right, and I remember being in awe — being like ‘Oh my God, I want to be like her one day.’ She’s so pretty. She’s so cool.”

In the rest of the clip, Decker gets very candid about her lash extensions, love for lip liner (even though Eric isn’t always a fan!), camera-ready contouring tips, and her very candid opinions about “spermy-looking” eyebrows. Catch the clip above, then tell us: What’s your go-to glam makeup look? How about date night? What tutorials should Jessie do next?

–Brittany Talarico