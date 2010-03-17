Jessica Simpson's New Ladylike Look: Love It or Hate It?

It may have been all of the confidence gained while traveling the world eating worms and tackling The Price of Beauty, but Jessica Simpson has left her mom jeans behind for her newest fashion statement: her curve-hugging, calf-length sheath dresses paired with simple platform pumps. While she has endured much discussion about her figure, the star has toned down her flashier style while playing up her curves in a hot pink L’Wren Scott sheath at The Late Show with David Letterman and a red-hot dress at Good Morning America. Add on newly-darker, honey blonde locks, and the 29-year old reality star is certainly looking more sophisticated than ever. But is that a good thing — sound off! Tell us: What do you think of Jessica’s new ladylike look?—David Yi