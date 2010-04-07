Jessica Simpson's Makeup and Photoshop-Free Cover Shoot

Since her infamous ‘mom jeans’ debacle which caused a major buzz months back, Jessica Simpson has been out to challenge the concept of beauty–and she’s taking her boldest step yet by going totally makeup-free on the cover of Marie Claire. “I don’t have anything to prove anymore. What other people think of me is not my business,” The Price of Beauty star says of what prompted her to show the real her, even air-drying her hair for the shoots. Inspired by her own A Beautiful Me initiative, which encourages women to be comfortable in their skins, Jessica is the first to admit that while she feels confident showing off a totally natural look, it doesn’t mean she’s through with changing up her look. “If I’m in a mood to go out and feel hot and sexy, I want long hair that I can feel on my back. But I also like bed head,” she says. Tell us: What do you think of Jessica as a fresh-faced cover-girl? –Katherine Kluznik Rentmeester